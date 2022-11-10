ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

Cabin a total loss after officials respond to fire above Midway

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Wasatch Fire officials said they are investigating after a cabin was lost to a fire above Midway. They said the fire occurred in a remote area near Guardsman/ Bonanza Flats. More from 2News. Officials first shared that the fire was active and firefighters were...
MIDWAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy