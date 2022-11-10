Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at Salt Lake City park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he assaulted two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City. The investigation began just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday when police received a call about a fight between a group of people in the park's parking lot, located at 840 North Beck Street.
Donate to Tooele County School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Tooele County School District to collect donations on Monday, Nov. 14. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle...
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
Cabin a total loss after officials respond to fire above Midway
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Wasatch Fire officials said they are investigating after a cabin was lost to a fire above Midway. They said the fire occurred in a remote area near Guardsman/ Bonanza Flats. More from 2News. Officials first shared that the fire was active and firefighters were...
GALLERY: GingerBread Lane coming to Salt Lake City for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — GingerBread Lane, a sweet holiday tradition, is coming to Salt Lake City in 2022. Artist Jon Lovitch works throughout the year to build a Christmas scene made entirely of candy, icing and gingerbread. According to his website, GingerBread Lane will be at the Leonardo...
Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no...
