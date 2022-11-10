Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Bobcats Host Hartford Monday at 6PM in Hamden
Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) vs. Hartford Hawks (0-1) Monday, November 14, 2022 | 6:00 PM. M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. Broadcasters: Steve Lennox (PxP), Billy Mecca (Color) All-Time vs. Hartford: QU leads all-time series 9-3 D1 Era vs. Hartford: QU leads 8-3 Last Meeting vs. Hartford: W, 113-64 (Nov. 28,...
Bobcats Down Iona in Hamden to Win MAAC Title
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer defeated Iona, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in Hamden to capture the 2022 MAAC title. David Bercedo, Noah Silverman and Tomas Svecula all scored a goal for the Bobcats, while Alexander Stjernegaard tallied three assists. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for...
Bobcats Head to CCSU Sunday
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for its third road contest in a row on Sunday, making the short trip to Central Connecticut State to continue the non-conference schedule. The Bobcats are 2-0 to begin the new season, defeating both Rhode Island and Stonehill on the...
Bobcats Fall To Dartmouth In NIRA Semifinals
HANOVER, NH – Quinnipiac women's rugby had its season come to an end in the NIRA Semifinals against Dartmouth, 47-14, on Saturday afternoon in Hanover, NH. Riva van der Valk and Kat Storey each found the try zone for the Bobcats. Quinnipiac finishes the 2022 season with a 5-4 record.
Haywood's 20 Points Pushes QU Past CCSU in Home Opener
HAMDEN, Conn. – Led by an efficient 20-point effort from senior Cur'Tiera Haywood, the Quinnipiac University women's basketball team (1-1) downed Central Connecticut State (0-2), 72-54, in the 2022-23 home opener inside of M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac received a balanced scoring attack as it had four student-athletes finish in...
Bobcats Host MAAC Title Match Sunday in Hamden
Quinnipiac (12-4-3, 6-2-2 MAAC) vs. Iona (7-4-5, 5-1-4 MAAC) HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer sets its sights on the 2022 league title contest, as the No. 1 Bobcats will play host to No. 2 Iona on Sunday in Hamden. Quinnipiac will make its fifth MAAC title match appearance...
Bobcats Sweep Saint Peter's Behind Gunes' Double-Double
HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz led the Bobcats with 13 kills, as the Quinnipiac volleyball team downed Saint Peter's in straight sets at home inside of Burt Kahn Gym on Saturday afternoon. Nicole Legg totaled nine kills, three digs and three blocks, Damla Gunes recorded 28 assists and 11...
Bobcats Close Regular Season with Home Matches vs. Saint Peter's and Rider
Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-14, 8-8 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-28, 1-15 MAAC) Burt Kahn Gym | Hamden, Conn. Burt Kahn Gym | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac volleyball team wraps up its regular season this weekend, as the Bobcats play host to Saint Peter's on Saturday, before welcoming Rider to Hamden on Sunday for Senior Day. Both contests are slated for 1 p.m. start times with Sunday's Senior Day celebration set to start prior to the match.
Graf Records First Collegiate Hat Trick as No. 5 Bobcats Shutout Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sophomore forward Collin Graf tallied his first collegiate hat trick and captain Zach Metsa added his third goal of the year as the No. 5 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team blanked rivals Yale 4-0 on Saturday night at Ingalls Rink. The Union College transfer...
Women's Soccer Falls to Penn State in First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.—Quinnipiac women's soccer fell to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 4-1, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 13. Senior Markela Bejleri scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, coming at the 46-minute mark to tie the game up at one in the second half.
QU Begins NCAA Tournament Play at Penn State
Quinnipiac (15-2-1, 9-1-0 MAAC) at Penn State (13-4-2, 5-3-2 BIG) UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Quinnipiac women's soccer is set to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, traveling to Penn State for a 1:00 PM opening round matchup on Sunday, Nov. 13. The top-seeded Bobcats...
Lombardi Nets Two in Rhode Island Homecoming as No. 5 Bobcats Knock Off Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island native Michael Lombardi scored a pair of goals in his home state, the final two for the No. 5 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team in a 4-3 road win at Brown on Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. Lombardi finished off a one-timer in...
