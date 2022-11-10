UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.—Quinnipiac women's soccer fell to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 4-1, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 13. Senior Markela Bejleri scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, coming at the 46-minute mark to tie the game up at one in the second half.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO