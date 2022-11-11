Read full article on original website
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul to pump $10 million into Buffalo downtown revitalization
BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Buffalo at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo to announce a $10 million revitalization for downtown Buffalo. She announced 11 projects in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the Western NY economy. Some of those projects...
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Gales of November provide a 'reality check' for WNY weather
We’re trading t-shirts for hoodies in Western New York as unseasonably balmy conditions have been replaced with much colder temperatures across the northeast.
[PHOTOS] Buffalo Came Out To Party At The Buffalo Urban League Gala
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Clarence man raising mental health awareness by rowing across the Atlantic
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The waves of the Great Lakes may not be the size of those in the Atlantic Ocean. But as Chad Miller of Clarence has learned, you have to conquer the small challenges before you can face the big ones. Or in his case, a 3,000-mile one,...
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Midterm election turnout in Monroe County declines again
A canvass report by the Monroe County Board of Elections released Friday showed that, although early voting numbers were strong, there was another turnout decline among registered voters. Early voting accounted for 55,000 or roughly 20 percent of the votes cast, double the number recorded last year. The 2020 presidential...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
