Clarence, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

Gov. Hochul to pump $10 million into Buffalo downtown revitalization

BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Buffalo at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo to announce a $10 million revitalization for downtown Buffalo. She announced 11 projects in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the Western NY economy. Some of those projects...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State

You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY

