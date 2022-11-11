Read full article on original website
RideApart
Check Out XCELL, A Hydrogen Bike Concept With A Holographic Display
In the motorcycling world of 2022, digital displays and rider aids are everywhere. While large OEMs contemplate the next generation of adaptive electronic rider aids to enhance safety on the road, they’re certainly not the only ones that are doing so. Take this 2022 Red Dot Design Concept Award winner from Shanghai X-Idea Industrial Design Company. XCELL is its name, and heightened rider safety powered by hydrogen is its game.
RideApart
Voge Unveils The 900 DS Adventure Bike At EICMA
Earlier in October, 2022, we got wind that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Voge was going to release a new mid-sized adventure bike called the 900 DS. This bike was meant to represent the very best of what the Loncin-owned brand had to offer, and now the time has finally come for it to be unveiled in all its glory at EICMA 2022.
The best cheap electric bike deals available in 2022
Cheap electric bikes are ever-improving as demand increases, but you don't need to wait until Black Friday to find e-bike deals
insideevs.com
Bike Maker Ossby Introduces The GEO, A Folding E-Bike With A Twist
Spanish bicycle manufacturer Ossby has been in the game since 2011. For the decade or so its been in operation, the company has been focusing on practical, city-focused bikes. In fact, you might already be familiar with the company’s Curve models, with their distinct sloping frames and tiny wheels. This time around, the company has leveraged the growing e-bike market to boost the practicality of its bikes with a new commuter-focused model.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
RideApart
Honda Introduces Touring-Focused CMX1100T Rebel At EICMA 2022
The Honda CMX1100 Rebel was clearly a step forward not just for Honda, but for the cruiser segment as a whole. For the longest time, very few noteworthy cruisers rolled out of Japanese manufacturer's assembly lines, until the Rebel 1100 stirred the pot by ushering in a new level of technology in the big-displacement cruiser game. Now, at EICMA 2022, Honda has introduced a special Touring version of the Rebel 1100.
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
RideApart
VMoto And Pininfarina Present Radical Aerodynamic Electric Concept
When it comes to designing electric motorcycles and scooters, most manufacturers focus on power pack capacity, swappable battery technology, or fast-charging capabilities. However, VMoto identified a void in e-mobility development—aerodynamics. After partnering with celebrated Italian design firm Pininfarina to realize such a project, the parties rolled out one of the most radical concepts to hit EICMA’s showroom floor.
Top Speed
The Iconic Divco Van: A Bygone Era's Delivery Workhorse
Every generation likes to think they were the first to do things. Young people tend to imagine they are the first to rebel against authority, the first to challenge social norms, and the first to discover new ways of making your life easier. However, when it comes to grocery delivery, old folks had that figured out ages ago. Enter the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. Divco vans were purpose-built delivery workhorses that began making the rounds to American families starting in 1926. Drivers delivered staples like bread and milk to growing families for decades.
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
Carscoops
Tank 300 Frontier Edition Tastefully Combined With An Off-Road E-Bike
Ever wanted a car and e-bike combo? If you live in China, then you can now get a matching off-road-focused e-bike for your Tank 300 Frontier Edition, creating the ideal vehicle setup for weekend adventures. The cool-looking two-wheeler comes from a company called Buxus and is based on their EVA...
notebookcheck.net
NIO ET7 is the first Chinese EV to win prestigious German car award as solar-powered Lightyear 0 nabs the innovation prize
While NIO may be gunning for the Tesla Model 2 or Honda's affordable EV plans with a new car brand, its current performance electric sedans like the ET5 and ET7 are rather premium vehicles with the price tag to match. It's precisely in the combined mid-range and luxury car class that NIO ET7 became the first Chinese electric car to win Europe's most prestigious vehicle award, the German Auto Bild magazine's Golden Steering Wheel.
RideApart
QJ Motor Unveils Beginner-Friendly RX Electric Sportbike At EICMA 2022
For many of us performance motorcycling enthusiasts, a proper electric sportbike is what many of us have been waiting for in order to fully embrace the electrification of our beloved two-wheelers. While bikes like these well and truly exist thanks to brands like Zero and Energica, motorbikes like the Ego are still well beyond the reach of most average riders' budgets.
insideevs.com
The Samebike MIX10 E-Bike Offers No-Frills Mobility At A Low Price
As lightweight electric vehicles (LEVs) continue to demonstrate their value as urban commuters, more and more people are making the shift to electric. During hectic rush hours, LEVs like e-bikes and e-scooters are more accessible and handy, letting you move across the city more quickly than you would in a car or in public transportation. Fortunately, the e-bike industry has expanded in recent years, making e-bikes more accessible than ever.
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Gaokin Expected To Bring GK 1000 Cruiser To Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Gaokin presented the GK 1000 cruiser in April, 2022, in its home market of China. One of the bigger players in the Chinese motorcycle market, Chongqing Gaokin Industry Co. manufactures motorcycles for the likes of Brixton and the Austrian-owned KSR group. Some models you may be familiar with are the Crossfire 500 and the Cromwell 1200.
insideevs.com
We Check Out Porsche's New PPE Platform And Upcoming Macan BEV
Just last week Porsche celebrated the manufacturing milestone of the 100,000th Taycan that silently rolled off the production line in Zuffenhausen, destined to find its way to an eagerly waiting customer in the UK. By nearly every measure, the Taycan has been a huge success for Porsche, proving to the brand's faithful that electric sports cars can be as exciting and as engaging as their combustion counterparts.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
theevreport.com
Ohme and Volkswagen ID. Buzz combine for ultimate EV package
Volkswagen’s new all-electric ID. Buzz is now available as a one-stop EV package with Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger included. Following last month’s announcement of the partnership between award-winning smart charging company Ohme and Volkswagen, this latest announcement sees customers who finance their ID. Buzz or ID. Buzz Cargo also receives an Ohme Home Pro.
Autoweek.com
How Custom Dampers Help Convert the Polestar 2 BST into an Everyday Racer
The skunkworks project that became the Polestar 2 BST started life with the automaker’s chassis engineers lowering a dual-motor Polestar 2. Polestar started life, after all, as a racing team, and even before being shaped into the EV-dedicated arm of parents Volvo and Geely, would put its moniker on the backs of performance-tuned Volvos.
Flyin' Miata No Longer Offers V8 Swaps For The Mazda MX-5
Bad news: Flyin' Miata, the one-stop tuning shop for pretty much all things Mazda MX-5 Miata, has announced that its world-famous V8 swaps are no longer available. The news came via the company's website, where a statement posted on Thursday explained the sad reasoning:. "While Flyin' Miata has an extensive...
