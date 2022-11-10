Read full article on original website
capemayvibe.com
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren't able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
capemayvibe.com
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
capemayvibe.com
Stop by today for a Tea by the Sea Open House and Meet the Deals at Antiques Emporia – Saturday, November 12 from 10am-5pm Please join us for freebies, prizes, snacks and a raffle every hour. Mike from Cape May Sports Memorabilia will be here buying AND selling.
capemayvibe.com
Live at Tea by the Sea for our Open House and a Meet the Dealers at Antiques Emporia from 10am-5pm! Please join us for spiced cider, freebies, prizes, snacks and a raffle every hour. Mike from Cape May Sports Memorabilia will be here buying AND selling.
capemayvibe.com
"I had but three chairs in my house; one for solitude, two for friendship; three for society. When visitors came in larger and unexpected numbers there was but the third chair for them all, but they generally economized the room by standing up." — Henry David Thoreau.
capemayvibe.com
Last Weekend to visit the museum and gift shop for about a month! We will close on Tuesday, November 15 for our largest restoration project to date. Stop by for great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers!
capemayvibe.com
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The Fourth Annual West Cape May Hospitality Night is Friday November 18th from 5-8pm! Stroll around West Cape May, enjoy some tasty treats and participate in our raffle. Cape May Honey Farm is collecting Toys for Tots again this year. Please consider bringing a new unwrapped toy.
capemayvibe.com
Stocking stuffers they'll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM.
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
whereverfamily.com
Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland
Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
capemayvibe.com
Backwater Striper Openings for Next week. Fishing remains good with a lot of action both using Top water and rubber baits! I have just about 9 or 10 days left for these backwater trips before I switch over to ocean Stripers on the stalker. If you wanted to try one of these fun trips. Now is the time for sure! Most trips have seen anyway between 20-50 Stripers boated.
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
capemayvibe.com
Please join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Finance Director, Joan Flynn. Joan we hope you have a magical day…
capemayvibe.com
Take your pick! What can we pour for you?
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach
A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
capemayvibe.com
"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future." -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens' famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season.
capemayvibe.com
Happy Veterans Day to all the brave military members who have served our country! We thank you for your sacrifices, dedication, and bravery.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
Comments / 0