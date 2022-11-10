ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

capemayvibe.com

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren't able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

"It's going to clog the whole town:" Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
capemayvibe.com

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Stocking stuffers they'll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM.
CAPE MAY, NJ
whereverfamily.com

Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland

Cape May, New Jersey's, Winter Wonderland

Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America's oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall's magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Backwater Striper Openings for Next week. Fishing remains good with a lot of action both using Top water and rubber baits! I have just about 9 or 10 days left for these backwater trips before I switch over to ocean Stripers on the stalker. If you wanted to try one of these fun trips. Now is the time for sure! Most trips have seen anyway between 20-50 Stripers boated.
Cape Gazette

Marchers say no to park restaurant

Marchers say no to park restaurant

Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of "Save our park, keep it dark" and "What the...
LEWES, DE
capemayvibe.com

Please join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Finance Director, Joan Flynn. Joan we hope you have a magical day….
CAPE MAY, NJ
cohaitungchi.com

21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach

21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach

A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
capemayvibe.com

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future." -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens' famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Happy Veterans Day to all the brave military members who have served our country! We thank you for your sacrifices, dedication, and bravery.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer concerned with Sussex's coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there's a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

