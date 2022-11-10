Winter Storm WATCH for Erie, Genesee , and Wyoming Counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. We're watching the weather for the end of the week. A blast of cold air is expected to cross Lake Erie starting late Thursday - and it could bring more than a foot of snow to some areas of WNY! It's still too early to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest snow will fall. Early indications show Buffalo could see significant snows!

WYOMING COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO