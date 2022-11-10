Read full article on original website
Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
Catholic Health Hosting On The Spot Hiring Event
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is hosting a four day on the spot hiring event for registered nurses and graduate nurses. The event kicks off on Monday at 11a.m. at Mount St. Mary Hospital (5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY), and runs until 5 p.m. Details for the rest...
Tributes marking six months since mass Tops shootings
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A somber day Monday in the Queen City as the community honors the memory of those who died in the Tops mass shooting that happened exactly six months ago. It was May 14 when a gunman shot 13 people, killing ten. Quiet tributes were held...
Contractors gather to see 'playbook' for construction of new Buffalo Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It was a packed house inside Highmark Stadium on Monday as hundreds gathered for the first of several contractor information session surrounding construction of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium. Those in attendance heard from representatives of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, who along...
Winter Storm WATCH issued for parts of WNY Thursday through Sunday
Winter Storm WATCH for Erie, Genesee , and Wyoming Counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. We're watching the weather for the end of the week. A blast of cold air is expected to cross Lake Erie starting late Thursday - and it could bring more than a foot of snow to some areas of WNY! It's still too early to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest snow will fall. Early indications show Buffalo could see significant snows!
SAT/ACT scores are no longer an application requirement for Canisius College
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can probably remeber the feeling of sweaty palms anda racing heart. When it comes to standarized tests students say the pressure is getting worse. "Oh my God," said Julian Reynoso, Sophomore at Canisius College. "I'm like a month away from getting into college and I got to worry about this test that I haven't taken."
Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Sunday for Chautauqua & Cattaraugus counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colder air is pushing into WNY and will stick around for at least the next week. 3"-6" of Lake Effect snow is expected in the higher elevations of Ski country & So. Tier during this time. Travel will turn slippery in spots. Saturday Night:. Turning...
