ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'

Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
ATLANTA, GA
KTVB

Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
KTVB

Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.
KTVB

Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'

Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
ATLANTA, GA
KTVB

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
KTVB

Joni Mitchell Announces New Album in Rare Interview With Elton John

Joni Mitchell has a new album in the works, and she made that revelation to none other than Sir Elton John!. During a rare interview on Elton's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, the "Cactus Tree" singer revealed during Saturday's episode that she's releasing a new album following her surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island this past July, marking her first full live performance since 2002.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
KTVB

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
MONTANA STATE
KTVB

David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)

David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

'I am OK' | Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire

LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured by a fire at his Los Angeles car garage. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the television host and comedian told Variety in a statement on Monday. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” A spokesperson for the burn center where Leno was being treated told CNN that he was burned on his face and hands from the fire, which happened in his garage.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy