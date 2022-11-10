Read full article on original website
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.
Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' Canceled After One Season on Freeform
Freeform has opted not to renew Everything's Trash -- the comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson -- after one season on the network, ET has confirmed. Inspired by Robinson's book of essays with a similar name, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series premiered on...
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'
Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation
It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
Joni Mitchell Announces New Album in Rare Interview With Elton John
Joni Mitchell has a new album in the works, and she made that revelation to none other than Sir Elton John!. During a rare interview on Elton's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, the "Cactus Tree" singer revealed during Saturday's episode that she's releasing a new album following her surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island this past July, marking her first full live performance since 2002.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)
David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
'The Crown' Consultant Andrew Morton Reveals If King Charles Can Actually Breakdance (Exclusive)
King Charles can indeed bust a move! Season 5 of The Crown depicted a then-Prince Charles breakdancing in the episode, "The Way Ahead," prompting many to wonder if the royal's dance moves were fact or fiction. In the episode, Dominic West -- who plays the role of Prince Charles --...
'I am OK' | Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured by a fire at his Los Angeles car garage. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the television host and comedian told Variety in a statement on Monday. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” A spokesperson for the burn center where Leno was being treated told CNN that he was burned on his face and hands from the fire, which happened in his garage.
