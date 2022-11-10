Read full article on original website
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'
Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation
It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor
Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health. Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
