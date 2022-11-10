ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'

Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico

It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)

A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)

One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'

Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)

The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
