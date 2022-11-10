On October 18th, members of the Promontory Point Conservancy met with Superintendent of the Chicago Park District Rosa Ecareno and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation Gia Biagi, and members of their respective staffs. Together we walked the entire length of the Point’s revetment to look at the actual conditions and talked about how repair, restoration and rehabilitation of the historic limestone structure are feasible, sustainable and affordable.

