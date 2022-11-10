ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide

Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Michelle Obama surprises students at Hyde Park Academy

On Monday, Oct. 17, former first lady Michelle Obama paid a surprise visit to students at Hyde Park Academy during an all-day assembly. The school is located at 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. and is right across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, currently under construction in Jackson Park and slated to open in 2025. It’s also near her childhood home.
Judge rules against Protect Our Parks' Obama Center lawsuit

A federal district court judge ruled against a lawsuit aiming to stop the ongoing construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park, though park activists promised once again to continue their litigation against the project. The opinion was the latest to go against Protect Our Parks (POP), the...
Save the Point, make it a Chicago City Landmark

On October 18th, members of the Promontory Point Conservancy met with Superintendent of the Chicago Park District Rosa Ecareno and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation Gia Biagi, and members of their respective staffs. Together we walked the entire length of the Point’s revetment to look at the actual conditions and talked about how repair, restoration and rehabilitation of the historic limestone structure are feasible, sustainable and affordable.
