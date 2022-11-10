ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Run to Sixth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Joy Chirchir finished in fifth-place finish to lead the No. 16 Toledo women's cross country team to a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday. Chirchir crossed the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Down Golden Flashes in Four Sets

KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball completed its weekend sweep of Kent State on Saturday, winning in four sets. With the win, the Rockets (18-10, 11-6 MAC) inched closer to clinching a spot in the MAC Tournament. Following Saturday's action, Toledo and Central Michigan (18-10, 11-6 MAC) were still locked in a tie for fourth place, though CMU owns the tiebreaker. Northern Illinois (17-10, 10-7 MAC) would be the final team in the tournament sitting in sixth place, percentage points above Buffalo (17-11, 9-7 MAC) in the standings. Buffalo and Bowling Green began play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The top six teams advance to the MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the regular season champion.
KENT, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Captain Kamryn Babb Makes First Career Catch, Touchdown in Season Debut Against Indiana

Kamryn Babb made the first catch of his college career Saturday. It doubled as his first touchdown as the Buckeye captain played his first snaps of the season against Indiana. Knee injuries have largely derailed Babb's college career to this point, with several ACL tears keeping him off the field for the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. Babb played in seven games in 2020, but only in a limited capacity, and never caught a pass.
COLUMBUS, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller

KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023

The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
High School Football PRO

Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lima Central Catholic School football team will have a game with McComb High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LIMA, OH
utrockets.com

How Madison Medalle Got Her Mojo Back

TOLEDO Ohio - Soccer has been a big part of Madison Medalle's life for the past 15 years. Included in that decade and a half are the equivalent of three years she has spent recovering from a list of injuries that is lengthy, even by soccer standards. Medalle, a junior...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy