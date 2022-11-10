Read full article on original website
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
utrockets.com
Rockets Make Program History with Ninth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Dennis Mutai finished in 34th place to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a program-best ninth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Indi. on Friday. Five Rockets finished with personal-best...
utrockets.com
Rockets Run to Sixth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Joy Chirchir finished in fifth-place finish to lead the No. 16 Toledo women's cross country team to a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday. Chirchir crossed the...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
utrockets.com
Rockets Down Golden Flashes in Four Sets
KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball completed its weekend sweep of Kent State on Saturday, winning in four sets. With the win, the Rockets (18-10, 11-6 MAC) inched closer to clinching a spot in the MAC Tournament. Following Saturday's action, Toledo and Central Michigan (18-10, 11-6 MAC) were still locked in a tie for fourth place, though CMU owns the tiebreaker. Northern Illinois (17-10, 10-7 MAC) would be the final team in the tournament sitting in sixth place, percentage points above Buffalo (17-11, 9-7 MAC) in the standings. Buffalo and Bowling Green began play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The top six teams advance to the MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the regular season champion.
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Captain Kamryn Babb Makes First Career Catch, Touchdown in Season Debut Against Indiana
Kamryn Babb made the first catch of his college career Saturday. It doubled as his first touchdown as the Buckeye captain played his first snaps of the season against Indiana. Knee injuries have largely derailed Babb's college career to this point, with several ACL tears keeping him off the field for the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. Babb played in seven games in 2020, but only in a limited capacity, and never caught a pass.
utrockets.com
Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller
KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
sent-trib.com
BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023
The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
utrockets.com
How Madison Medalle Got Her Mojo Back
TOLEDO Ohio - Soccer has been a big part of Madison Medalle's life for the past 15 years. Included in that decade and a half are the equivalent of three years she has spent recovering from a list of injuries that is lengthy, even by soccer standards. Medalle, a junior...
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
WANE-TV
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses, and scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002. 20 years ago Thursday, a tornado moved from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged...
13abc.com
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss is suing the university and its administrators over the disciplinary action taken against him for the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021. 13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade reported that the lawsuit was first filed...
13abc.com
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
13abc.com
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
