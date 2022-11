With the Tim McOsker campaign spending over $900,000 in the primary and another $300,000 in the general election. It’s the independent expenditure campaigns that have completely raised the stakes with some $2 million in hit mailers and a slanderous ad in San Pedro Today. Clearly, the political establishment is nervous about losing this election. And for this race against Danielle Sandoval to be so close with her being outspent by over $2.9 million is, to say the least, remarkable.

