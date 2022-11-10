Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: St. John’s launches student business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -St. John’s Jesuit High School is focusing on the next generation of entrepreneurs with a new campaign to build a new facility to give young men an edge in the business world. The school is preparing to open a state-of-the-art facility that will feature flexible classrooms,...
13abc.com
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss is suing the university and its administrators over the disciplinary action taken against him for the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021. 13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade reported that the lawsuit was first filed...
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
Delaware Gazette
Liberty outlasts Perrysburg, 14-3
FOSTORIA, Ohio — As Alex Okuley looked in a touchdown pass from Andrew Leonard late in the fourth quarter, finding a way to win the game was the only thing crossing his mind in the moment. Okuley’s touchdown grab with 2:27 remaining did exactly that as eighth-seeded Olentangy Liberty...
utrockets.com
How Madison Medalle Got Her Mojo Back
TOLEDO Ohio - Soccer has been a big part of Madison Medalle's life for the past 15 years. Included in that decade and a half are the equivalent of three years she has spent recovering from a list of injuries that is lengthy, even by soccer standards. Medalle, a junior...
pointandshoreland.com
Nature’s Nursery looking for wildlife heroes
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue And Rehabilitation is searching for 25 people or teams who can commit to being a wildlife hero for Giving Tuesday. The challenge is simple and the potential prize will last a lifetime. Nature’s Nursery has been caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild animals for...
utrockets.com
Rockets Make Program History with Ninth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Dennis Mutai finished in 34th place to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a program-best ninth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Indi. on Friday. Five Rockets finished with personal-best...
utrockets.com
Rockets Run to Sixth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Joy Chirchir finished in fifth-place finish to lead the No. 16 Toledo women's cross country team to a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday. Chirchir crossed the...
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
13abc.com
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
13abc.com
Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day. There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children. Lower the risks of...
utrockets.com
Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller
KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
utrockets.com
Rockets Host Falcons in Annual Battle of I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio – One of the great rivalries in college football resumes when Toledo plays host to Bowling Green in the Battle of I-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 (7:00 p.m./ESPNU). Toledo (7-3, 5-1 MAC) enters the game having already clinched a share of the MAC West Division title and a trip to the MAC Championship Game in Detroit on Dec. 3. The Rockets secured their trip to Ford Field thanks to a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Nov. 8 and a loss by Western Michigan a day later.
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
utrockets.com
Strong Second Half Pushes Toledo Past Conference USA Favorite UAB, 93-85
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team registered a statement win on Friday night with a 93-85 victory over Conference USA favorite UAB in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The contest was played at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. "That was...
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
