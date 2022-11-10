ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead

With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: St. John’s launches student business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -St. John’s Jesuit High School is focusing on the next generation of entrepreneurs with a new campaign to build a new facility to give young men an edge in the business world. The school is preparing to open a state-of-the-art facility that will feature flexible classrooms,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Delaware Gazette

Liberty outlasts Perrysburg, 14-3

FOSTORIA, Ohio — As Alex Okuley looked in a touchdown pass from Andrew Leonard late in the fourth quarter, finding a way to win the game was the only thing crossing his mind in the moment. Okuley’s touchdown grab with 2:27 remaining did exactly that as eighth-seeded Olentangy Liberty...
PERRYSBURG, OH
utrockets.com

How Madison Medalle Got Her Mojo Back

TOLEDO Ohio - Soccer has been a big part of Madison Medalle's life for the past 15 years. Included in that decade and a half are the equivalent of three years she has spent recovering from a list of injuries that is lengthy, even by soccer standards. Medalle, a junior...
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Nature’s Nursery looking for wildlife heroes

Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue And Rehabilitation is searching for 25 people or teams who can commit to being a wildlife hero for Giving Tuesday. The challenge is simple and the potential prize will last a lifetime. Nature’s Nursery has been caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild animals for...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Run to Sixth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Joy Chirchir finished in fifth-place finish to lead the No. 16 Toledo women's cross country team to a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday. Chirchir crossed the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LIMA, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller

KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Host Falcons in Annual Battle of I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio – One of the great rivalries in college football resumes when Toledo plays host to Bowling Green in the Battle of I-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 (7:00 p.m./ESPNU). Toledo (7-3, 5-1 MAC) enters the game having already clinched a share of the MAC West Division title and a trip to the MAC Championship Game in Detroit on Dec. 3. The Rockets secured their trip to Ford Field thanks to a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Nov. 8 and a loss by Western Michigan a day later.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
utrockets.com

Strong Second Half Pushes Toledo Past Conference USA Favorite UAB, 93-85

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team registered a statement win on Friday night with a 93-85 victory over Conference USA favorite UAB in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The contest was played at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. "That was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
TOLEDO, OH

Community Policy