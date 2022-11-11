ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 41

ISNT2L8
3d ago

I'm not against other people's rights, but I don't condone it and I don't want it pushed in my face. And that is my rights! To each their own!

Reply(11)
25
Gene Hobson
3d ago

It's a sad day when we need a law that tells us we need to be KIND to ALL people! 😞 I personally voted against this question on the ballot, but then again I believe my parents raised me to be respectful! Like I said this is a sad day.

Reply(1)
7
Chuckwood woe is me
3d ago

they are just making it easier to sue a bakery that doesn't want to cook them a cake

Reply
13
Related
2news.com

Other Nevada Campaign Race Results

Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
wuga.org

Nevada voters back big changes to their election system

Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston

The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy