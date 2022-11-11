Read full article on original website
ISNT2L8
3d ago
I'm not against other people's rights, but I don't condone it and I don't want it pushed in my face. And that is my rights! To each their own!
Gene Hobson
3d ago
It's a sad day when we need a law that tells us we need to be KIND to ALL people! 😞 I personally voted against this question on the ballot, but then again I believe my parents raised me to be respectful! Like I said this is a sad day.
Chuckwood woe is me
3d ago
they are just making it easier to sue a bakery that doesn't want to cook them a cake
2news.com
Other Nevada Campaign Race Results
Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
wuga.org
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
thenevadaindependent.com
Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston
The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
MSNBC
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest developments in the Arizona Senate race, the Nevada Senate race and the Arizona governor's race.Nov. 11, 2022.
FOX Reno
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements
Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
