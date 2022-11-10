ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
Detroit News

'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA

Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State coaches reportedly told players to end Blake Corum’s career

What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle

Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Another day on the job: Michigan dispatches Nebraska to reach 10-0

Ann Arbor — A win is a win even if it felt sluggish and somewhat uninteresting viewing. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has been described by the CFP chair as “workmanlike” and that seemed a tad negative at the time but essentially accurate.
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit News

Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker

East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State solved its kicking problem with a little tough love

East Lansing — How big were Ben Patton's two fourth-quarter field goals against Rutgers on Saturday?. "We won by six points, he had two field goals," quarterback Payton Thorne astutely pointed out. Patton, a local product who graduated from Rochester Adams and joined Michigan State as a grad transfer...
EAST LANSING, MI

