Detroit News
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard earn weekly Big Ten hoops honors
The Wolverines swept the first Big Ten men’s basketball honors of the 2022-23 season. Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard both got off to strong starts for Michigan and earned recognition as the conference’s player and freshman of the week, respectively, on Monday. Dickinson turned in a pair of...
Detroit News
Michigan men's basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25; Michigan State unranked
It hasn't been easy, but the Michigan men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start, and climbing the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 20 this week, following a 75-56 season-opening victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, and a hard-fought 88-83 victory over Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit News
Michigan football, UVa. transfer Oluwatimi mourn victims of Virginia football tragedy
Ann Arbor — The tragedy unfolding with the Univerity of Virginia football team, with three players killed in a shooting last night, has hit home for Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi. Oluwatimi spent three seasons as a starter at Virginia before transferring to Michigan as a graduate student before this...
Detroit News
Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Detroit News
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Detroit News
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay repeats as Big Ten Defensive Player of Week
East Lansing — For the second straight week, Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The sophomore recorded a career-high 19 tackles in the 27-21 victory over Rutgers. Haladay’s 19 tackles were the most by a Spartan since Eric Smith had 19 against Notre Dame on Sept. 18, 2004.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Following Michigan football's resounding 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's home finale vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini (noon, ABC). More:Michigan football's offense has become one-dimensional. Is that enough to beat Ohio State? ...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball
Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
Detroit News
'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA
Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
Detroit News
Takeaways from Michigan's close call vs. Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
Detroit — Michigan and Eastern Michigan took the battle of Washtenaw County down the road to the big stage of Little Caesars Arena. Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates put on a show in his regular-season debut with a 30-point performance. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson shared the spotlight and matched that with a 31-point effort.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State coaches reportedly told players to end Blake Corum’s career
What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.
Detroit News
Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle
Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Detroit News
Another day on the job: Michigan dispatches Nebraska to reach 10-0
Ann Arbor — A win is a win even if it felt sluggish and somewhat uninteresting viewing. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has been described by the CFP chair as “workmanlike” and that seemed a tad negative at the time but essentially accurate.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Detroit News
Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker
East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
Detroit News
Michigan State solved its kicking problem with a little tough love
East Lansing — How big were Ben Patton's two fourth-quarter field goals against Rutgers on Saturday?. "We won by six points, he had two field goals," quarterback Payton Thorne astutely pointed out. Patton, a local product who graduated from Rochester Adams and joined Michigan State as a grad transfer...
