SAMI CALLIHAN OPENING PILEDRIVER WRESTLING ACADEMY IN DAYTON, OHIO
Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan announced the following:.
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV THIS FRIDAY & MORE NOTES
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Davey Richards. *The go-home show for the Overdrive PPV. *X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. *Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young - You Must Make Opponent Bleed before you win...
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO RAW
WWE has announced tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will now be a championship match. *MizTV - The Miz "will apologize" to Dexter Lumis.
NEW JAPAN VIDEOS
STRONG Free For All!| Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs Danny Limelight & JR Kratos! | Ep 115. KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani, Ospreay, Great Muta! Historic X-Over Preview | NJPW XTRA.
MLW INSIDER DEBUTS TOMORROW, MLW FUSION LINEUP
MLW will debut their MLW Insider series tomorrow, hosted by Alicia Atout on YouTube. The promotion returns to the 2300 Arena on 1/7/23. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross.
IMPACT WRESTLING OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES RETURN TO CANADA IN 2023, TICKETS ON SALE NOW
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action. Get Ready, Canada … BCW Presents IMPACT Wrestling for its long-awaited return to Canada in the spring of...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women Of Wrestling Episode 9: Out of Control Mayhem. Our Commentary team is David McLane, AJ Mendez, and Steven Dickey. Disciplinarian attacks before the bell, but once the bell rings, Americana takes over with head lock takeovers. Disciplinarian reverses it to a body scissors. Americana escapes and they run the ropes. Americana goes for a back handspring, but Disciplinarian knees her in the gut as she hits the ropes and takes over the match.
CAMPUS RUSH TOUR IN OHIO, STACKED NXT EPISODE, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT CONTINUES AND MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw, WWE has a busy live and broadcast schedule this week. Tomorrow, they continue their Campus Rush tour, seeking to recruit new athletes for their NIL and WWE NXT developmental programs with a stop at Ohio State University. This will be their last stop until December.
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Is the House of Black Reborn? | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Bandido is Back & Looks to Advance in the Championship Eliminator Tournament | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy Takes Aim at Big Shotty Lee Johnson | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Nyla Rose Continues to do her Best TBS Champion...
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
TONY KHAN CONFIRMS LATEST AEW SIGNING
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following, confirming our report in the Elite section from several weeks ago:.
CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S RAW LINEUP
WWE has now changed a match that was originally announced for tonight's Raw. It was originally announced that Elias would team with Riddle against Alpha Academy. Instead, it will be Matt Riddle versus Chad Gable.
NEW NWA CHAMPION CROWNED IN TYRUS & MORE: COMPLETE NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's ongoing coverage of NWA Hard Times 3 on FITE.TV!. The YouTube show starts mid-match and the commentary team is Joe Galli and Tim Storm. Andrews dominates for most of the start of the televised match, and cuts off Mims whenever he tries for a comeback. Andrews works on the neck with a lot of his attacks. Mims is able to dodge an attack and gets a side slam for the pin and the win.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. Locally advertised is WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley.
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
CANADIAN WRESTLING THROUGHOUT THE AGES
When you think of major wrestling promotions, it probably won’t be very long until you start to think about the Canadian influence on sports entertainment. Whether you watch WWE, AEW and Impact religiously, or you tune in once a year for Wrestlemania and check https://legalbetcanada.com/ for the occasional wrestling bet, that influence is always there. Although Canadian promotions have tended to be influential indie companies, the wrestlers, venues and matches in the major promotions wouldn’t be what they are today without that Canadian element.
AEW STAR INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND
AEW star Abadon was injured while wrestling over the weekend for Staten Island, NY's Warriors of Wrestling promotion. PWInsider.com is told Abadon was executing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace when she landed wrong and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Ababon was taken to a hospital. The word...
COMPLETE DETAILS FOR REMAINDER OF 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES' SEASON
The following episodes are slated for the remainder of the first season of Vice TV's Tales from the Territories:. Tonight - "The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines." Tuesday 11/22 - ""WCCW...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight.
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
