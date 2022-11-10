ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life

Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday

The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale

The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The holiday season is here. See what decorating trends are happening in 2022.

Pull out the tinsel. Grab some garland. Strike up some tunes on ye olde turntable or Bluetooth, as the case may be. Experts believe Christmas 2022 will make a splash not seen since the postwar days of the 1950s. Parties are being planned. Friends are getting together and families are gathering, hearkening back to the celebrations of days of yore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish

One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 16, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Nov. 16, 2022

The Watchman and The Democrat will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of their usual Wednesday publication. To accommodate Thanksgiving deadlines, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Dixon to hold art sale. The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

