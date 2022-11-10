Read full article on original website
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
For a second straight year, Lafayette Parish scores high on quality of life survey; Here's what else it says
Life in Lafayette Parish, turns out, is that good. Showing that last year’s quality of life survey commissioned by One Acadiana were not some sort of anomaly, 71% of respondents rated the overall quality of life in the parish total positive, nearly duplicating the 72% that gave a similar response in the previous poll.
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
14-month-old, on passenger's lap, dies in one vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
A 14-month-old was killed in a crash that occured Friday in Vermilion Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermillion Parish just before 6 p.m. Friday. The crash ultimately...
Woman Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bertrand Road in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We now know the name of the woman killed in the tragic crash on Sunday night. Lafayette Police say 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane.
Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday
The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale
The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
Lafayette Police identify pedestrian killed crossing Bertrand Drive
A pedestrian killed in a crash on Bertrand drive about 7 p.m. Sunday has been identified by Lafayette Police as 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette. Police say Davis was crossing the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of...
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department. We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage. He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning. The flue of...
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online.
The holiday season is here. See what decorating trends are happening in 2022.
Pull out the tinsel. Grab some garland. Strike up some tunes on ye olde turntable or Bluetooth, as the case may be. Experts believe Christmas 2022 will make a splash not seen since the postwar days of the 1950s. Parties are being planned. Friends are getting together and families are gathering, hearkening back to the celebrations of days of yore.
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
1 killed, 1 injured after unattended pot on stove causes house fire in Baker, authorities say
One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at home in Baker because of an unattended pot on the stove, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said. Firefighters responded to the fire on Hall Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene...
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish
One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 16, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Around the Felicianas for Nov. 16, 2022
The Watchman and The Democrat will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of their usual Wednesday publication. To accommodate Thanksgiving deadlines, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Dixon to hold art sale. The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts...
