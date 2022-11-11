What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

President Biden launched his sweeping student loan forgiveness program last month, but has been met with staunch resistance by the GOP. Here's what that means. Student loan borrowers all over the country rejoiced when President Biden’s student relief program officially rolled out on October 14. Applicants stood to get up to $20,000 wiped from their loan balance. Those who were qualified earn less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO