What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican defeated as Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, according to projections from the Associated Press and major news networks on Monday night.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by more than 30,000 votes after ballots from Pima and Maricopa counties were processed on Monday night. While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessly cast doubt its legitimacy.“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,”...
Judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates 2nd amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Vittert: Elections are messy and America is better for them
NewsNation's Leland Vittert discusses his election prediction from a week ago that was "spot on."
Election denier Kari Lake finally met her match in her run for governor: Arizona voters
Kari Lake seemed indestructible, except when she had to face her greatest test: A full range of Arizona voters.
Clayton News Daily
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN. The bipartisan group, which includes GOP Sen. Rob Portman of...
Oregon's 6th Congressional District won by Democrat Andrea Salinas
Democrat Andrew Salinas defeated Republican challenger Mike Erickson in Oregon's 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
