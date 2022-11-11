ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durand, WI

winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased

(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WINONA, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account

(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
MINNETONKA, MN
River Falls Journal

Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages

Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test

(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
news8000.com

Bangor Football falls to Eau Claire Regis in D7 Semi-finals

Eau Claire Regis and Bangor faced off at Arcadia High School in the Division 7 Semi-Finals. After a Regis touchdown and Bangor turnover, Regis scored on a long run to go up 15-0. Bangor answered with a Clayton Lyga touchdown rush, but Regis would run away with it and win...
BANGOR, WI
thriftyminnesota.com

C&J’s Candy Store – Menomonie

Enjoy candy including international selections and locally made favorites, along with delicious ice cream at C&J’s Candy Store & Scoop Shoppe in Menomonie!. Finding unique and fun places just across the border can be just as fun as exploring Minnesota. Not too far off the interstate you’ll find a delightful candy store to explore in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
MENOMONIE, WI

