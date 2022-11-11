Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide
Police ask that any information be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899, or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
95.5 FM WIFC
Telephone Scheduling Conference Scheduled for Suspect in Lilly Peters Murder
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — A telephone scheduling conference has been added to the calendar for the teenage boy accused of killing Lilly Peters in Chippewa Falls this spring. Court records show the conference was added for January 9th at 8:30 AM. This comes after the prosecution expressed frustration...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
fox9.com
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
Police: Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest
An alleged thief who ran out of a Chisago City jewelry store with diamond earrings worth thousands of dollars was ultimately arrested after a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. The suspect allegedly stole an entire card of diamond earrings and fled on foot from Mueller Jewelers, located at 11425 Brink Ave.
River Falls Journal
Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages
Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
cwbradio.com
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
news8000.com
Bangor Football falls to Eau Claire Regis in D7 Semi-finals
Eau Claire Regis and Bangor faced off at Arcadia High School in the Division 7 Semi-Finals. After a Regis touchdown and Bangor turnover, Regis scored on a long run to go up 15-0. Bangor answered with a Clayton Lyga touchdown rush, but Regis would run away with it and win...
thriftyminnesota.com
C&J’s Candy Store – Menomonie
Enjoy candy including international selections and locally made favorites, along with delicious ice cream at C&J’s Candy Store & Scoop Shoppe in Menomonie!. Finding unique and fun places just across the border can be just as fun as exploring Minnesota. Not too far off the interstate you’ll find a delightful candy store to explore in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
