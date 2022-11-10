ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Women’s Hockey Narrowly Beats Dartmouth, Falls to Harvard￼

No. 9 Cornell women’s ice hockey continued its ECAC schedule with two games against fellow Ivy rivals, Dartmouth and Harvard. The Red (6-2-0, 4-2-0 ECAC) headed up to New Hampshire to face Dartmouth (1-5-0, 1-5-0 ECAC) on Friday. After an offensive outburst by Cornell against Clarkson on November 5, the game against the Big Green was no different.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Hockey Closes Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Clarkson

The night after its best offensive game of the season, Cornell’s offense went cold in the last game of its six game season opening road trip. The Red (2-4, 2-2 ECAC) fell behind early and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to Clarkson (5-6, 3-1 ECAC). The Red dug...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Sailing Duo Nabs Top-10 Finishes at Singlehanded Nationals

On Nov. 5 and 6, juniors Lucija Ruzevic and Lauren Ehnot wrapped up the fall season at this year’s Singlehanded Nationals. Facing off against 19 of the country’s top sailors, the duo earned two top-10 finishes for the Red. Ruzevic secured the sixth place title after claiming 12...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
nysportsday.com

The Jug Game Win Goes To Ithaca

There is a story about this college football rivalry game with Ithaca and Cortland, two NY state upstate schools that go unnoticed because they are affiliated as NCAA Division III and not in a class with the Division 1 powers of Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, or Alabama. Then again, this...
ITHACA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer to announce any day now

D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, is expected to announce his commitment decision in the near future, according to media reports. Travis Branham, a 247Sports national analyst, said in a piece that the 6-foot-3 Wagner could make an announcement...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
BATH, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

A Workplace Divided: Bangs Ambulance Workers United and the Fight for Unionization

When employees at Ithaca’s only ambulance company officially began the unionization process, they were looking for better shift scheduling, protocols, benefits, pay and a 40-hour work week, among other goals tailored toward improving patient care, employee safety and work-life balance. Now, after narrowly winning the Nov. 9 union vote by 22-20, Bangs Ambulance employees face an uphill battle: they must unify the workforce and attempt to improve their working conditions, while also strengthening the new union.

