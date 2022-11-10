Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Hockey Narrowly Beats Dartmouth, Falls to Harvard￼
No. 9 Cornell women’s ice hockey continued its ECAC schedule with two games against fellow Ivy rivals, Dartmouth and Harvard. The Red (6-2-0, 4-2-0 ECAC) headed up to New Hampshire to face Dartmouth (1-5-0, 1-5-0 ECAC) on Friday. After an offensive outburst by Cornell against Clarkson on November 5, the game against the Big Green was no different.
Cornell Daily Sun
Davon Kiser’s 91-Yard Kickoff Return Touchdown Highlights a Thrilling Win Against Dartmouth
This story has been updated. On a day when football was honoring its seniors, a freshman made the biggest play of the day. Down by six late in the third quarter, wide receiver Davon Kiser made a house call on a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown. The first in 11 years for Cornell, it boosted the team to a 17-13 win.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Closes Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Clarkson
The night after its best offensive game of the season, Cornell’s offense went cold in the last game of its six game season opening road trip. The Red (2-4, 2-2 ECAC) fell behind early and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to Clarkson (5-6, 3-1 ECAC). The Red dug...
Cornell Daily Sun
Sailing Duo Nabs Top-10 Finishes at Singlehanded Nationals
On Nov. 5 and 6, juniors Lucija Ruzevic and Lauren Ehnot wrapped up the fall season at this year’s Singlehanded Nationals. Facing off against 19 of the country’s top sailors, the duo earned two top-10 finishes for the Red. Ruzevic secured the sixth place title after claiming 12...
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
nysportsday.com
The Jug Game Win Goes To Ithaca
There is a story about this college football rivalry game with Ithaca and Cortland, two NY state upstate schools that go unnoticed because they are affiliated as NCAA Division III and not in a class with the Division 1 powers of Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, or Alabama. Then again, this...
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
Cornell Daily Sun
Veterans Day Celebrations Leave Some Students Satisfied, Others Wanting More
The stars and stripes flew high over the Cornell campus this past Friday as Veterans Day honored the sacrifices of veterans from across the nation and Cornell. As the day came and went, many Cornellians wondered if the University does enough to support its veterans. Over the past few years,...
SUNY Cortland, Ithaca College's football teams face off at Yankee Stadium for annual Cortaca Jug
The SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College's football teams are facing off at Yankee Stadium for the annual Cortaca Jug.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer to announce any day now
D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, is expected to announce his commitment decision in the near future, according to media reports. Travis Branham, a 247Sports national analyst, said in a piece that the 6-foot-3 Wagner could make an announcement...
Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
Girls volleyball Bees upended by Shenendehowa in regional final
MANLIUS – One sight as familiar as rough November weather, yet missing the last couple of years, was seeing girls volleyball teams from Baldwinsville and Shenendehowa battle for Class AA regional supremacy. This long-time inter-sectional rivalry renewed itself Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius. With a state final four berth at stake,...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Cornell Daily Sun
A Workplace Divided: Bangs Ambulance Workers United and the Fight for Unionization
When employees at Ithaca’s only ambulance company officially began the unionization process, they were looking for better shift scheduling, protocols, benefits, pay and a 40-hour work week, among other goals tailored toward improving patient care, employee safety and work-life balance. Now, after narrowly winning the Nov. 9 union vote by 22-20, Bangs Ambulance employees face an uphill battle: they must unify the workforce and attempt to improve their working conditions, while also strengthening the new union.
Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York
One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years. Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.
Bernie Syrocki, 1935-2022: Unstoppable, tireless volunteer quietly helped those in need in Syracuse
Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bernadette “Bernie” Syrocki really wouldn’t want you to make a big deal about this, but she was a key figure in the formation and day-to-day operations of the Brady Faith Center.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University.
You voted, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo listened; Here’s the name for Syracuse’s baby red panda
Syracuse’s three-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check last week, which meant it was time to choose a name. The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner on Tuesday. The result: meet baby Raji. Raji is a Hindu name for “princess”...
