Steffi Siewert named to the Trailways All-Conference first team; Grace Brattlie, Riley Fisher and Moli Haak also recognized for Deerfield volleyball

Senior outside hitter Steffi Siewert headlined a quartet of Deerfield volleyball players who were named to the Trailways-South All-Conference team.

Siewert was a unanimous selection on the Trailways-South All-Conference first team. Siewert led the team with 192 kills and 274 digs, while also serving 32 aces.

“She is a very well rounded athlete, and led her team through the close matches,” said Deerfield head coach Taylor Bloyer. “She never got down on herself, and always came back stronger on the next play.”

Senior setter Grace Brattlie was named to the second team. Brattlie led the team with 362 assists, while also serving 28 aces and recording 251 digs.

“Grace Brattlie had the dedication and hustle that every coach dreams to have on their team,” said Bloyer. “She worked very hard to support her team, and never failed to push past the hardships thrown her way.”

Senior middle blocker Moli Haak was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. Haak tied for the team lead with 35 aces, and led the team with 31 blocks.

“Moli Haak was always focused on the next play, and continued to improve on her skills every day,” said Bloyer. “She was never afraid to ask for feedback and advice on how to make her into the best player she could be.”

Freshman outside hitter Riley Fisher was also named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. Fisher was called up to the varsity roster halfway through the season.

“She found her place right away, and strengthened all her skills,” said Bloyer. “As a freshman, it is very exciting to have her earn honorable mention, and I am looking forward to what she will accomplish in the coming seasons.”

Fisher recorded 113 digs, 12 assists and eight kills.

The four players helped the Deerfield volleyball program improve from four wins last season to 11 wins this season.

“I am very proud of each of them and they all very much deserved their achievements,” said Bloyer. “They all worked extremely hard, and put in the effort needed to make them the best they could be.”