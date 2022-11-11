ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Ad Watch: All eyes on Georgia ... again

Last week, NBC News projected Georgia’s Senate race would head to a Dec. 6 runoff election, and already new TV ads are out defining each candidate in the race. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock released a new TV ad over the weekend telling voters what’s at stake in the upcoming runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.

Federal prosecutors in New York say they will not be filing criminal charges against former President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has faced questions for nearly two years about his work in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports. Nov. 14, 2022.
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives

An organization in North Carolina, Stop Soldier Suicide, is turning to artificial intelligence to find early warning signs that could help save the lives of thousands. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the story of what could be a game changer when preventing suicide among veterans. Nov. 14, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

537K+
Followers
60K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy