NBC News
Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor
NBC News' projects that Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will prevail in the race for the state's governor over Republican candidate Kari Lake. Nov. 15, 2022.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer becomes Oregon's first Hispanic member of Congress
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has made history as Oregon’s first Hispanic member of Congress, according to NBC News projections. The former suburban mayor won her race against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District. With 95% of the votes counted, Chavez-DeRemer won 51.1% of the votes...
Partisan control of the House remains unknown with 18 races uncalled
WASHINGTON — Races for more than a dozen House seats remained uncalled as of Monday afternoon, leaving political control of the chamber unknown nearly a week after voting in the 2022 midterms general election cycle concluded. Most of the 18 House seats that NBC News has not called are...
Ad Watch: All eyes on Georgia ... again
Last week, NBC News projected Georgia’s Senate race would head to a Dec. 6 runoff election, and already new TV ads are out defining each candidate in the race. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock released a new TV ad over the weekend telling voters what’s at stake in the upcoming runoff.
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after Arizona was called for Democrat Mark Kelly and Nevada was called for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over the weekend. Control of the House remains unknown, but the path for Democrats is "exceedingly narrow."Nov. 14, 2022.
Walker's campaign tells Republicans to stop 'deceptive fundraising' in Georgia runoff
Republican politicians and associated committees are sending out desperate fundraising emails begging the GOP faithful to help save America by getting behind Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff race against Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. But what’s not immediately clear to recipients is how little of that money is...
Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats needed edge to turn New Mexico blue
In New Mexico's most competitive House races, the first Latina elected to the historically Democratic 3rd Congressional District defended her seat while a former Latino city councilman unseated the Republican incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District, effectively turning the state into a blue stronghold once again. Early voting turnout data...
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — though the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo had won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer had won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo...
With Senate control decided, Republicans 'have the most to be nervous about' in Georgia runoff
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is looking to re-introduce himself to voters prior to the December 6 runoff, with his election night returns lagging behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's. Nov. 14, 2022.
Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.
Federal prosecutors in New York say they will not be filing criminal charges against former President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has faced questions for nearly two years about his work in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports. Nov. 14, 2022.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Kelli Ward’s phone records
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the release of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward’s phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The justices rejected an emergency request filed by Ward, meaning that phone records associated with...
Trump-backed Doug Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor's race
Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican backed by Donald Trump, doesn't believe the former president lost in 2020. But on Sunday, he conceded his own defeat for governor of Pennsylvania with humility. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede," Mastriano said in one-page...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives
An organization in North Carolina, Stop Soldier Suicide, is turning to artificial intelligence to find early warning signs that could help save the lives of thousands. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the story of what could be a game changer when preventing suicide among veterans. Nov. 14, 2022.
Rep. Zeldin taking supporters’ calls about running for RNC chair, longtime adviser says
WASHINGTON — Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who lost a surprisingly close race for governor last week, has spoken with GOP elected officials and party activists who want him to run for the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee, his media consultant said. “He has received calls from around the...
Professional poker player tortured, murdered by Michigan man
Police say Susie Zhao, a professional poker player from Michigan, was tortured, sexually assaulted and set on fire by Jeffery Morris who was arrested and charged in the murder. WDIV's Shawn Ley reports.Nov. 14, 2022.
How Catherine Cortez Masto clinched the Nevada seat — and the Senate
SPARKS, Nev. – In a backyard on a sunny afternoon in late October, a smattering of former office holders, donors and prominent Nevada families surrounded Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and offered their endorsement. The significance? They were all Republicans from the swing area of Washoe County and some...
Sandy Hook memorial opens honoring 26 killed in mass shooting
The Sandy Hook Memorial opened in Newtown, Ct., nearly 10 years after 20 first graders and six educators were killed in the shooting. The water flow was engineered so that candles and flowers would move toward the tree and circle around it.Nov. 13, 2022.
