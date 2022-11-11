Read full article on original website
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
Marvel Fans Stunned by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Opening Scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's opening credits had a lot of Marvel fans stunned. The intro to the movie says goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa. After a harrowing sequence with Shuri and Queen Ramonda, the usual Marvel Studios fanfare is completely absent. Most theaters have reported shocked silence as the audience just sits through iconic moments with the former Black Panther. It's a touching sentiment, and far more real than the eerie quiet during Infinity War's most wild scene. A lot of theater-goers weren't expecting the tribute to hit quite as hard. But, they appreciated the choice by Ryan Coogler and the creative team. Hear what other fans have to say down below!
