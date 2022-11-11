What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Read full article on original website
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Students react to federal judge ruling that Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional
HOUSTON — A federal judge in Texas put a stop to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, saying in his ruling that the program usurped Congress's power to make laws. The Biden administration has appealed to the 5th Circuit looking to overturn Fort Worth District...
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal loans held by tens of millions of borrowers, calling it unconstitutional.
Student loan forgiveness application no longer available after court decision
A district judge declared Biden’s debt relief plan to be unconstitutional in Brown v. Department of Education. The administration is appealing the decision.
White House Announces Student Loan Forgiveness
Jim Tankersley, New York Times White House correspondent, joins Cheddar News to discuss the Biden Administration's new student loan forgiveness program. Tankersley helps break down how we got to this point after a year and a half of internal deliberation in the West Wing.
Will Midterm Elections Impact Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Initiative?
Two days after the midterm elections, it is still too close to call which party will take leadership of Congress. If the Republicans take both the U.S. Senate and the House majority, President Biden's...
Plaintiff in Lawsuit Opposing Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Had PPP Loan Forgiven
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness program has herself been a beneficiary of debt cancellation, in the form of a Paycheck Protection Program business loan worth over twice the maximum amount covered under Biden’s program. Myra Brown, one of two...
Student Loan Checks: Biden Updates When You’ll Get Them
Despite a number of legal challenges that aim to block the U.S. government’s student loan forgiveness plan — including a federal appeals court decision to delay the plan — President Joe Biden sounds confident that borrowers who qualify for relief will see their debt canceled within the next couple of weeks.
US judge in Texas blocks President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan; appeal filed
The injunction is the second to block the president's signature program, which could cut or eliminate student loan debt for up to 40 million people.
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
Biden Admin Stops Taking Applications For Student Loan Forgiveness
Photo by Photo by: Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images. Federal Student Aid has been accepting applications for federal student loan debt cancellation since mid-October. Millions of applications have already been processed and sent to loan servicers. President Biden’s administration, however, has been barred from...
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
A federal appeals court has issued a nationwide injunction preventing the Biden administration from moving forward with its plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers. Under the plan, individuals making under $125,000 and couples earning less than $250,000 would be eligible to have $10,000 in student...
Federal Judge Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness Program
A federal judge in Texas handed the Biden administration a defeat, declaring the student loan forgiveness plan unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled in favor of two plaintiffs who sued the government after they failed to qualify to have $10,000 in student loans forgiven. Pittman said that President Joe...
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
