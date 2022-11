The Iredell County Sheriff’s office is welcoming the newest member of their K-9 team. He is a German shorthair pointer. They named him Groot. Oh he is a handsome fella and will be trained to do very unique and innovative things. Once he completes his training, Groot will be one of the first K-9s in the country to detect fentanyl. The Iredell County K-9 will also be able to help with Interstate Criminal Enforcement or ICE.

1 DAY AGO