Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
Wyoming Is Split On How To Spend Snowy Winter Days
Love it or hate it, winter is coming. Waking up to freshly fallen snow, scooping snow, walking around in snow and just the thought of snow and cold temperatures are some of my favorite things. I may be a little different than many people, many people I've talked to can't...
Tips To Help You Shoot Better When Wyoming Bird Hunting
If you love to hunt and fish, you live in a great state. The options are limitless, don't believe me check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's seasons list. Deer, elk, moose, antelope, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant, turkey, ducks and goose hunting are all happen during the fall. Throw in fishing and Wyoming is an outdoorsman or outdoorswoman's dream.
Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
Get Free Wyoming Beer With The 2023 Reel Craft Pass
Wyoming is one of only 8 states participating in the 2023 Reel Craft Pass. 2022 was my first year of using the pass and it turned out to be a great year traveling across the state checking out the great beer options. I did a lot of traveling this year and was inspired on some of the trips, by where the Reel Craft Pass was accepted.
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
Wyoming Ranks in the Top 10 for ‘Most Charitable States’
There is one thing that Wyoming is known for, and that's how much we take care of our own. Every year, the Equality State ranks near the top of the list for being the most charitable. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Most Charitable States...
David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event
As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town". David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station". The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:. Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00...
2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper
It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Home Heating Tips for Winter Weather
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, don't want to leave the house, want to stay under blankets and only wear sweatpants and drink hot chocolate and question our existence for the next 4 months cold. That being said, Casper Fire-EMS has offered some tips to heat our homes...
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day
The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
From the Mouths of Babes: Casper Can Call Hotline and Get A Pep Talk From Kindergartners
We all have bad days. Living in Casper, especially, lends itself to various forms of seasonal depression. Whether it's due to daylight savings time ushering in darkness earlier, or the cold weather, or that god-forsaken wind, many Casperites find themselves feeling a little blue this time of year. Luckily, Casper...
It’s Really Easy To Vote In Casper, Even If You’re Not Registered
When you move into a new area there are certain things you need to do. Change your address, get a drivers license, register your car and register to vote are all important tasks that need to be done. In the thick of things, you may forget something like registering to...
Kiwanis Club of Casper Organizes FREE Coat and Winter Gear Giveaway
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and winter gear for all ages--infants to adults. The giveaways are being held at the Salvation Army Hope Center, 441 S Center on Saturday, November 19 and December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide...
PHOTOS: Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland
Casper Mountain is showing off in a new white coat. Full disclosure, the wind nearly knocked the photographer and her two year old assistant over, BUT it was worth it!. We were hoping to catch sight of some critters, but were likely the only animals crazy enough to be tromping around in those gusty woods.
