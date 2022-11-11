ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

Pierre wins sixth straight football title in 11AA

Pierre defeated Tea Area 35-20 on Saturday afternoon to capture their sixth straight state football championship, and seventh overall as a program. The Governors received to start the ball game. They advanced the ball towards midfield on their opening possession, but quarterback Lincoln Kienholz was stripped on a keeper by Reis Kirschenman, recovered by Nike Rosas, for an early game turnover.
PIERRE, SD

