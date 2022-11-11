Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Akoustis (AKTS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40%. A...
NASDAQ
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. However, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Shares of the company rallied nearly 2% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 14.
NASDAQ
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: YOU, ALIT, TWKS, MNDY
Technology stocks have turned lower again shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Clear Secure (YOU) jumped out to a nearly 17% advance after the identity verification software firm swung...
NASDAQ
Can Adams Resources (AE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Adams Resources & Energy (AE), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which...
NASDAQ
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24 cents...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
NASDAQ
Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Appreciates 7.4 % on Q3 Earnings Beat
Green Dot Corporation GDOT delivered strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results and impressive EPS guidance appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has shot up 7.4% since the earnings release on Nov 11. GDOT has raised its 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company now expects EPS to be in the range of $2.42-$2.51 compared with the previous expectation of $2.35-$2.49. The midpoint ($2.47) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 per share.
NASDAQ
Will LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Smucker (SJM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Smucker (SJM) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today
Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning. So what. Earlier in the day,...
NASDAQ
Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.64), with the stock changing hands as low as $53.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Chevron, Eli Lilly & Charles Schwab
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Jacobs Solutions (J) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Jacobs Solutions (J) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) plunged more than 15% by 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday. Its third-quarter results and lower-end outlook are weighing on the clean electrification company. So what. Altus Power generated $30.4 million in revenue in the third quarter, a 51% increase. However, it posted a GAAP...
NASDAQ
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.38), with the stock changing hands as low as $168.04 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DigitalBridge (DBRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for CME Group (CME) Stock
CME Group’s CME compelling product portfolio, global presence, focus on over-the-counter clearing services, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CME Group has a decent surprise history, having surpassed earnings estimates in the last eight quarters. Zacks Rank and Price Movement.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Comments / 0