What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
Bucs Record Watch 2022: Week 10 vs. Seahawks
The Bucs finally stopped their losing streak last Sunday, beating the Rams 16-13 on a late touchdown pass from Tom Brady to rookie tight end Cade Otton. The win broke a three-game losing streak and got Tampa Bay back to the top of the NFC South, even with a 4-5 record.
Bucs vs. Seahawks: Most Disappointing Players In Week 10
The Bucs got a much needed win on Sunday, beating the Seahawks 21-16 in Germany to move to 5-5 on the season. It was a pretty clean game on both sides of the ball. The offense had balance with 161 yards on the ground, including 105 by Rachaad White. And the defense got right in run defense and got their its takeaway since Week 4.
Tom Brady Almost Retired At Age 27? Bucs QB Makes Shocking Admission
Last offseason wasn’t the first time Tom Brady considered retirement. In fact, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he thought about walking away from the NFL nearly two decades ago. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said...
Bucs vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report: Who’s In, Out For Week 10?
Bucs Film Room: Camarda A Deciding Factor In Week 9 Win
When you win by three, every play matters. When you win by three in a low-scoring affair, every play matters just that much more. And in Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Bucs punter Jake Camarda made every play count. And I cannot understate how much Camarda’s...
Bucs vs. Seahawks: Pewter Preview And Predictions
It’s GAME DAY at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Come watch Bucs football all season long!. WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 2022 | WHERE: Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich | KICKOFF: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network. PLAY-BY-PLAY: Rich Eisen |ANALYSTS: Michael Irvin, Steve...
Bucs Hold On For 21-16 Win Over Seahawks In Germany
The Bucs saved their biggest win of the 2022 season for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany. They got out to a 14-0 lead on the Seahawks and eventually went up 21-3 in the fourth quarter before having to hold on late for a 21-16 win. With the victory, they hit their bye week at 5-5 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
2 Bucs Named To PFF’s Midseason All-Pro Team
So far, the 2022 season hasn’t been all that kind to the Bucs. They’re 4-5 at what is the new midway point now that the NFL schedule has been stretched to 18 weeks. And while Tampa Bay leads the NFC South, no one would argue that Todd Bowles’ first nine games as the team’s head coach have been successful.
Bucs Film Room: Way Too Much Screen Time!
The book is out on the Bucs offense, or so it seems. In September, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell spoke about predicting what play Tampa Bay would run based off of a pre-snap motion on a “got to have it” two-point conversion attempt at the end of their Week 3 matchup against the Bucs. Campbell and the Packers defense apparently found a tell in the Bucs’ tendencies.
Bucs RB Suffers Injury In Win Over Seahawks
The Bucs seem like they are finally on track after back-to-back wins, including a 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday. The passing game was moving as always, but the ground game also got going for the first time since Week 1. As a team, the Bucs totaled 161 yards on the ground, with rookie Rachaad White crossing over the century mark with 105 yards. Leonard Fournette ran for 57 yards and a touchdown, but was ruled doubtful to return for the fourth quarter after picking up a hip injury.
Bucs LB White Stars While Playing With A Heavy Heart
For Bucs inside linebacker Devin White, he played a game in possibly the roughest circumstances imaginable for an NFL player in Tampa Bay’s 21-16 win over Seattle. Not only did the team travel overseas from Tampa to Munich and have to adjust to the extended travel and time change, but White also had to do so after losing his father unexpectedly just three days before Sunday’s game.
