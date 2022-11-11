What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Amy Coney Barrett Rejects Second Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The decision doesn’t change the appeals court ruling to temporarily block the program, but does keep the increasingly partisan Supreme Court removed from the legal battle. Barrett first rejected a challenge to the program Oct. 20, just a day before the ruling was blocked by an appeals court. Biden announced the program in August, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt from student loan borrowers. Although the program is on hold, the Biden administration continues to encourage those eligible to apply for forgiveness.
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal loans held by tens of millions of borrowers, calling it unconstitutional.
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
Will Midterm Elections Impact Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Initiative?
Two days after the midterm elections, it is still too close to call which party will take leadership of Congress. If the Republicans take both the U.S. Senate and the House majority, President Biden's...
Texas judge halts Biden's student loan forgiveness program. What's next?
Thursday's ruling against Biden's debt forgiveness plan could freeze payments when issue goes to court.
U.S. court extends block on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Nov 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans, a court filing on Monday showed.
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness applications
The Biden Administration has paused applications for student loan forgiveness in the wake of a federal court ruling that identified Constitutional violations in the plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Following the ruling from a district court judge in Texas, which found the program...
buzzfeednews.com
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
A federal judge just struck down Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan — the most serious legal setback for the debt relief so far
A federal judge just became the first to strike down President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan. On Thursday, US District Judge Mark Pittman — appointed by former President Donald Trump — in the Northern District of Texas Court ruled that Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year is illegal.
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against the plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers.
CBS News
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
Comments / 0