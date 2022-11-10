ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Princess of Wales look sombre at the Remembrance Sunday service

The Princess of Wales cut a sombre figure as she attended the Remembrance Sunday service in London today, alongside other senior members of the Royal Family. Kate, 40, wrapped up warm in a black coat, which was adorned with three poppies, and a matching hat as she stood on the balcony alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla, 75, to watch King Charles, 73, and Prince William, 40, lay wreaths to pay respects to Britain's war dead.
Kate dons diamond and pearl earrings for Remembrance Sunday service

The Princess of Wales cut a sombre figure as she attended the Remembrance Sunday service in London today, alongside other senior members of the Royal Family. Kate, 40, paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales, as she donned a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to the royal.
King Charles requests Princess Anne and Prince Edward be made Counsellors of State

King Charles has requested his sister, Princess Anne, and brother, Prince Edward, be made Counsellors of State. The 74-year-old British monarch has asked Parliament if his siblings can step in and carry out duties for him when he is unwell or out of the country “to ensure continued efficiency of public business."

