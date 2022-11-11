Read full article on original website
Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Vikas Rajput. Java Backend Development is One of the Highly In Demand and Top Paying Jobs in Tech. Here's a simple and structured roadmap to becoming one:. 1. Core Java. First comes the fundamentals of Java Programming, here you will understand OOP...
The Top 10 Benefits of Angular for Web Development
Web development has witnessed several innovations over the past decade. While it has offered multiple web browsers for the netizens, it has only burdened the web developers with more considerations as only an ideal web app can deliver across all the web browsers. Apparently, developers have multiple frameworks that help...
Use the Truffle Suite for Easy Web3 - and Earn your Proof of Contribution POAP
One of the promises of Web3 is openness, composability, and interoperability at the application layer. A paradigm where open source software and tooling enables others to contribute to projects they find valuable, while the projects offer transparency by publicly hosting their codebases. Another Web3 initiative is providing on-chain proof of contributions—the ability to prove that you can do the things you say you’ve done.
Scanning 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed .Env Files
After my first scan for exposed .git directories, I did another scan for exposed .env files. During this scan I found more than 200 exposed .env files. Besides harmless configuration settings I found 135 database users and passwords, 48 e-mail user accounts with passwords, 11 live credentials for payment providers (like Stripe or Paypal), 98 secret tokens for different APIs and 128 app secrets (secrets to securely generate session ids, CSRF-tokens and JWT-tokens) and a few hard coded admin credentials.
The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Algorand FIFA Partnership Will Gain Importance During the...
Image Classification on Azure With Dagshub Direct Data Access
Training an Image Classification Model on Azure without storing data on-prem using Dagshub Direct Data Access and Azure ML SDK. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have become ubiquitous and one of the key skills of a Data Scientist is to be able to build models that are scalable, deal with sensitive data and also build reliable data and model pipelines — that are reproducible. While Cloud Technologies allow us to build scalable pipelines- we need to store all the files on our cloud before we can use them for training models incurring GPU cost and time to pull the data.
Digital Design Canvases Are Evolving to Better Suit Modern Workflows
Modern design canvases, like Figma, take inspiration from sticky notes we put on a wall. As you add and move sticky notes, their purpose gets lost and additional information not on the note is lost. Similarly, the design canvas gets messy with frames filled with UI at different states of completion. These end up strewn around the space with no way of discerning what’s ready for production and what’s not.
Cloud Management and Hybrid Cloud Model Explained
The usage of cloud services has witnessed a dramatic rise in the last few years. One of the primary reasons behind this exponential rise is the advantages it offers for organizations. Right from saving disk space to being accessible from anywhere, cloud services have changed the way businesses function. Organizations also prefer cloud services as their valuable time and lower operational costs on their premises.
How is Ubuntu a Distribution and Windows an Operating System?
What is a Linux distribution? Why Linux has so many distributions? Why is Ubuntu called a Linux distribution and not an operating system?. Linux has a lot of distributions to cater to different types of users. We have Ubuntu which has a full-blown graphical user interface making it perfect for desktop users and beginners to Linux, especially the ones coming from Windows and macOS. Then we have distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, abbreviated as RHEL. Red Hat is a Linux distro designed for Enterprise or commercial purposes. Red Hat is usually a top choice for server environments, given its stability and regular security patches, which boost its overall security. We also have a distribution called Kali Linux. Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distro designed for penetration testing and conducting digital forensics. It ships with out-of-the-box tools meant for penetration testing. Kali Linux is meant for Cybersecurity experts and students who want to venture into penetration testing.
AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification
As per Shrey Jain et al, in the utopian Web3 metaverse, we can choose to make our identities public or private. In the metaverse, people can be much more visible or personal than their Web2 personas because there is no centralised control, and all data is viewable on the blockchain. It provides the ability to create independently confirmed and verified identities wholly distinct from one another while still on-chain.
How to Upload an Image From React to the Rails API Using React-hook-form and Context API
After reading this article, you should be able to create a React UI that allows you to use react-hook-form to upload an image to an API endpoint. It will also address the problems that arise when the conventions are not followed. Prerequisite. This article is intended for readers who are...
Find out Whether Model Observers in Laravel are a Bad Practice
Laravel provides an interesting way to automate common model events inside your app with dispatched events, closure events, and observers. While it sounds cool to have this kind of plug-and-play solution — there are certain cases when this will backfire on your project if you tend to overload this feature with business logic.
Understanding First-class and Higher Order Functions
Hello everyone! Today I’m going to be discussing a very famous concept in programming (first-class functions). There are so many resources on this topic already, but there’s still something new to take from this article, and I’ve taken the time to simplify things for better understanding. Why...
How do Chat Apps improve customer engagement in Businesses?
Collaboration and communication in the digital age have come a long way as it is not restricted to emails and messages anymore. Having a platform for the stakeholders involved in a business that enables them to communicate with each other will be a strong driving force. The flawless communication that can be switched to multiple devices without any interruption is an added convenience.
What is the Difference Between Front-End, Back-End, and Full-Stack Development?
Front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers cooperate in designing a website's appearance, style, and usability. Each of them performs specific duties and has specialized skills in coding that make them unique. Typically, a web page is developed by a team of developers who handle everything from URL creation to layout, interactive...
The Noonification: Perfect Duty Engineer (11/10/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Scanning 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed .Env Files. By...
The Array Every Method in JavaScript
Sometimes, with arrays, we want to test every element for a certain condition. While individual conditions can be tested easily with an if statement, it becomes trickier with multiple array elements. As such, Javascript provides a method on arrays called every which will test every element for a specific test. If all pass the test, the overall every method will pass true. If one or more fail the test, then the overall every method will return false.
4 Questions to Ask When Learning New Technology
In this technology age, we learn, all the time. Sometimes it seems like a new technology comes out every week, intended to solve a problem that we have. And with the number of things we need to learn, it’s easy to think we understand a certain technology, and why it exists, when in reality this is not the case.
Solving Web Application Issues in C - The Greenest Programming Language
Even though a great deal of the world’s web infrastructure is written in C, most people don’t think of C to write web applications. And that’s understandable, given C’s lack of easy-to-use web and database constructs, no direct connectivity to web servers, and safety issues, just to name a few.
A Q&A with MongoDB's Marcus Eagan on Developer Mentorship & Building a More Equitable World
Welcome to the first in a series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry! It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers.
