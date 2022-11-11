Read full article on original website
A Guide on Writing Tests in Full-stack MERN Web Application
Only by writing tests can you understand the significance of testing. No coding Bootcamp or course, as far as I know, teaches you how to write tests. Writing tests may not be necessary for demo projects or coursework projects, but it is critical for real-world applications. So, in this Part 3 of the "Let's build and deploy a full stack MERN web application" series, I'll demonstrate how to write tests for ReactJs components and ExpressJs RESTAPI.
AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification
As per Shrey Jain et al, in the utopian Web3 metaverse, we can choose to make our identities public or private. In the metaverse, people can be much more visible or personal than their Web2 personas because there is no centralised control, and all data is viewable on the blockchain. It provides the ability to create independently confirmed and verified identities wholly distinct from one another while still on-chain.
Top 5 Options to Backup Your Microsoft Teams Data
Microsoft Teams is one of the most widely-used tools across various organizations as it allows for collaborative work. It’s no surprise that Microsoft Teams is a very data-rich platform, filled with various types of data. It is essential to secure this data from theft or accidental loss. Backing up your Microsoft Teams data is what this post is all about, and we look at some of the leading options out there.
The Top 10 Benefits of Angular for Web Development
Web development has witnessed several innovations over the past decade. While it has offered multiple web browsers for the netizens, it has only burdened the web developers with more considerations as only an ideal web app can deliver across all the web browsers. Apparently, developers have multiple frameworks that help...
Use the Truffle Suite for Easy Web3 - and Earn your Proof of Contribution POAP
One of the promises of Web3 is openness, composability, and interoperability at the application layer. A paradigm where open source software and tooling enables others to contribute to projects they find valuable, while the projects offer transparency by publicly hosting their codebases. Another Web3 initiative is providing on-chain proof of contributions—the ability to prove that you can do the things you say you’ve done.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Why FHIR Capabilities of Healthcare Data Platform is Critical to Quality and Cost of Care Delivery
As the healthcare system keeps scaling up every day by enabling more seamless transmission of data and communication with patients, the organizational challenges become complex. The interoperability of computerized and networked systems started playing an influential role in improving the healthcare system ever since its inception. The flexibility of interoperability...
Cloud Management and Hybrid Cloud Model Explained
The usage of cloud services has witnessed a dramatic rise in the last few years. One of the primary reasons behind this exponential rise is the advantages it offers for organizations. Right from saving disk space to being accessible from anywhere, cloud services have changed the way businesses function. Organizations also prefer cloud services as their valuable time and lower operational costs on their premises.
Importance of VAPT in Software Product Development
As data breaches have become more pervasive in our interconnected world, businesses should ensure the safety of the employee and consumer data. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) creates a shield of protection for enterprises to safeguard their networks, devices, services, and systems. Vulnerability Assessment helps to identify the key...
TechCrunch
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
Guess Who? Access Management Struggles in the Age of Remote Work
TLDR: VPNs are passe. It's time to upgrade to a Zero-Trust Network (if you haven’t already) If you are an employee who works remotely, I am sure you have been in this situation. You are trying to access a corporate cloud resource from home, but you can't get past the company's VPN.
How is Ubuntu a Distribution and Windows an Operating System?
What is a Linux distribution? Why Linux has so many distributions? Why is Ubuntu called a Linux distribution and not an operating system?. Linux has a lot of distributions to cater to different types of users. We have Ubuntu which has a full-blown graphical user interface making it perfect for desktop users and beginners to Linux, especially the ones coming from Windows and macOS. Then we have distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, abbreviated as RHEL. Red Hat is a Linux distro designed for Enterprise or commercial purposes. Red Hat is usually a top choice for server environments, given its stability and regular security patches, which boost its overall security. We also have a distribution called Kali Linux. Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distro designed for penetration testing and conducting digital forensics. It ships with out-of-the-box tools meant for penetration testing. Kali Linux is meant for Cybersecurity experts and students who want to venture into penetration testing.
ZDNet
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 arrives
If you haven't switched over to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 family, and your company lives and dies with RHEL, then chances are you're running RHEL 8.x. If that's you, pay attention because the latest version, RHEL 8.7, has just arrived at a download site near you. Why...
The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Algorand FIFA Partnership Will Gain Importance During the...
Android Authority
VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac
Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
Solving Web Application Issues in C - The Greenest Programming Language
Even though a great deal of the world’s web infrastructure is written in C, most people don’t think of C to write web applications. And that’s understandable, given C’s lack of easy-to-use web and database constructs, no direct connectivity to web servers, and safety issues, just to name a few.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
How to Upload an Image From React to the Rails API Using React-hook-form and Context API
After reading this article, you should be able to create a React UI that allows you to use react-hook-form to upload an image to an API endpoint. It will also address the problems that arise when the conventions are not followed. Prerequisite. This article is intended for readers who are...
datafloq.com
API Gateway: Qwik Start
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. API Gateway enables you to provide secure access to your services through a well-defined REST API that is consistent across all of your services, regardless of service implementation. In...
marktechpost.com
Top Tools To Do Machine Learning Serving In Production
Creating a model is one thing, but using that model in production is quite another. The next step after a data scientist completes a model is to deploy it so that it can serve the application. Batch and online model serving are the two main categories. Batch refers to feeding...
