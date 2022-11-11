The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 71. The framework of capital B is clearly shown in the models below. The straight line starting at a point about three-fourths of the distance from the base is purely a guide line, a prop upon which the remainder rests. Without it, beginners make very feeble letters. Although usually lost in the retraced line, the author considers it a very essential part of the letter.

