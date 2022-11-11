Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Marketing strategy for Small Business
In this blog, we will dive into how content consumption has been changed and which marketing channels small businesses should prioritize. I am sure that by the end of this article, you will have a clear understanding of SEO, social media, and e-mail marketing strategy. Our interaction with mobile phones...
How do Chat Apps improve customer engagement in Businesses?
Collaboration and communication in the digital age have come a long way as it is not restricted to emails and messages anymore. Having a platform for the stakeholders involved in a business that enables them to communicate with each other will be a strong driving force. The flawless communication that can be switched to multiple devices without any interruption is an added convenience.
The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Algorand FIFA Partnership Will Gain Importance During the...
Gen Z’s average net worth—and how they approach money differently from their parents
Gen Z is made up of individuals born between 1997 and 2012. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When it comes to building wealth, each generation is on a slightly different trajectory, shaped by a changing economy, digital advances, and shifting cultural norms. The youngest and newest working Americans—Generation Z—are just beginning to make their mark and grow their own net worths.
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
Suhail Doshi Pivots MightyApp Startup Into PlaygroundAI
This Tech Twitter thread is by Suhail Doshi (source 11/13/22). His bio reads ‘Pizzatarian, programmer, & music maker.’. 1/ A bit of news: last week I decided to stop working on Mighty after 3.5 years. If anyone is interested in buying the IP, please reach out. This week our...
Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Vikas Rajput. Java Backend Development is One of the Highly In Demand and Top Paying Jobs in Tech. Here's a simple and structured roadmap to becoming one:. 1. Core Java. First comes the fundamentals of Java Programming, here you will understand OOP...
A Guide on Writing Tests in Full-stack MERN Web Application
Only by writing tests can you understand the significance of testing. No coding Bootcamp or course, as far as I know, teaches you how to write tests. Writing tests may not be necessary for demo projects or coursework projects, but it is critical for real-world applications. So, in this Part 3 of the "Let's build and deploy a full stack MERN web application" series, I'll demonstrate how to write tests for ReactJs components and ExpressJs RESTAPI.
Kth Largest Element in an Array - Quickselect Using Lomuto Partitioning Scheme.
We highly recommend Kth Largest Element in an Array, which has been asked many times in an Amazon phone interview. Given an integer array nums and an integer k, return the kth largest element in the array. Note that it is the kth largest element in the sorted order, not...
A Q&A with MongoDB's Marcus Eagan on Developer Mentorship & Building a More Equitable World
Welcome to the first in a series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry! It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers.
AI Is Coming for Content Writing. Here Is Why It's a Good Thing
Machines may be able to outwrite us, but they can’t out-think us. I recently tried one of those content writing assistants powered by artificial intelligence. And now I am scared. The content it comes up with is eerily good. It’s really, truly good stuff. Already, AI writing tools can...
Digital Design Canvases Are Evolving to Better Suit Modern Workflows
Modern design canvases, like Figma, take inspiration from sticky notes we put on a wall. As you add and move sticky notes, their purpose gets lost and additional information not on the note is lost. Similarly, the design canvas gets messy with frames filled with UI at different states of completion. These end up strewn around the space with no way of discerning what’s ready for production and what’s not.
Cloud Management and Hybrid Cloud Model Explained
The usage of cloud services has witnessed a dramatic rise in the last few years. One of the primary reasons behind this exponential rise is the advantages it offers for organizations. Right from saving disk space to being accessible from anywhere, cloud services have changed the way businesses function. Organizations also prefer cloud services as their valuable time and lower operational costs on their premises.
Tech Layoffs: What do They Mean for Budding Developers?
So, we're officially in a recession, and now the question is, "what does a recession mean to me as a brand-new developer?". It's scary stuff. As you can see in this chart, tech stocks are getting hit hard. What's Different About This Recession?. This recession has been much different from...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 71
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 71. The framework of capital B is clearly shown in the models below. The straight line starting at a point about three-fourths of the distance from the base is purely a guide line, a prop upon which the remainder rests. Without it, beginners make very feeble letters. Although usually lost in the retraced line, the author considers it a very essential part of the letter.
Top 5 Options to Backup Your Microsoft Teams Data
Microsoft Teams is one of the most widely-used tools across various organizations as it allows for collaborative work. It’s no surprise that Microsoft Teams is a very data-rich platform, filled with various types of data. It is essential to secure this data from theft or accidental loss. Backing up your Microsoft Teams data is what this post is all about, and we look at some of the leading options out there.
Determine Whether an Array in JavaScript Is a Subset of Another Array
There are many cases where knowing when an array is a subset of another can be pretty useful - and although usually immediately obvious to the human eye, it can be difficult to evaluate in code. In the code below, arr2 is a subset of arr1, but arr3 is not.
4 Questions to Ask When Learning New Technology
In this technology age, we learn, all the time. Sometimes it seems like a new technology comes out every week, intended to solve a problem that we have. And with the number of things we need to learn, it’s easy to think we understand a certain technology, and why it exists, when in reality this is not the case.
Find out Whether Model Observers in Laravel are a Bad Practice
Laravel provides an interesting way to automate common model events inside your app with dispatched events, closure events, and observers. While it sounds cool to have this kind of plug-and-play solution — there are certain cases when this will backfire on your project if you tend to overload this feature with business logic.
Tech Giants are Laying off Thousands of People. Why?
After the world’s richest person Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging platform Twitter for 44 billion dollars, he started his first day in the office by firing Twitter’s top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Just...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0