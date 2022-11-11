Read full article on original website
Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Vikas Rajput. Java Backend Development is One of the Highly In Demand and Top Paying Jobs in Tech. Here's a simple and structured roadmap to becoming one:. 1. Core Java. First comes the fundamentals of Java Programming, here you will understand OOP...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Tech Layoffs: What do They Mean for Budding Developers?
So, we're officially in a recession, and now the question is, "what does a recession mean to me as a brand-new developer?". It's scary stuff. As you can see in this chart, tech stocks are getting hit hard. What's Different About This Recession?. This recession has been much different from...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Tyson Foods CFO’s arrest is a ‘critical moment’ for corporate governance at the company
John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Being new on the job as...
hackernoon.com
She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO
Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered. This week’s series of news includes the winner of the She Loves Tech Startup Global...
protocol.com
Meta, Twitter, and Stripe engineers wanted: Laid-off tech workers have a job opportunity in climate tech
Laid-off tech workers: There’s a potentially lucrative opportunity waiting for you in climate tech, if you want it. That’s the message the burgeoning industry is sending to many of those affected by the massive layoffs at major tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Stripe in recent weeks. Former...
The Top 10 Benefits of Angular for Web Development
Web development has witnessed several innovations over the past decade. While it has offered multiple web browsers for the netizens, it has only burdened the web developers with more considerations as only an ideal web app can deliver across all the web browsers. Apparently, developers have multiple frameworks that help...
PLANetizen
How to Include Community Ideas in Urban Development
Urban development must support the people and businesses in it. Currently, nearly 60 percent of people worldwide live in a city, and this number will likely grow another 10 percent by 2050. With so many humans concentrated in one area, urban planners need to listen to and anticipate the needs of residents.
Suhail Doshi Pivots MightyApp Startup Into PlaygroundAI
This Tech Twitter thread is by Suhail Doshi (source 11/13/22). His bio reads ‘Pizzatarian, programmer, & music maker.’. 1/ A bit of news: last week I decided to stop working on Mighty after 3.5 years. If anyone is interested in buying the IP, please reach out. This week our...
TechCrunch
Citi backs Indian SaaS startup Lentra as it plans to expand internationally
Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
Kth Largest Element in an Array - Quickselect Using Lomuto Partitioning Scheme.
We highly recommend Kth Largest Element in an Array, which has been asked many times in an Amazon phone interview. Given an integer array nums and an integer k, return the kth largest element in the array. Note that it is the kth largest element in the sorted order, not...
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: IPG steps up its decarbonization efforts as GroupM, Dentsu evolve their programs
Anyone looking to build a home or office needs to follow agreed-upon building codes. They’re free to use any construction company they want but have to follow the same rules of construction. That’s the perfect analogy for what needs to come to fruition in the brand marketing ecosystem as...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
How do Chat Apps improve customer engagement in Businesses?
Collaboration and communication in the digital age have come a long way as it is not restricted to emails and messages anymore. Having a platform for the stakeholders involved in a business that enables them to communicate with each other will be a strong driving force. The flawless communication that can be switched to multiple devices without any interruption is an added convenience.
Digital Design Canvases Are Evolving to Better Suit Modern Workflows
Modern design canvases, like Figma, take inspiration from sticky notes we put on a wall. As you add and move sticky notes, their purpose gets lost and additional information not on the note is lost. Similarly, the design canvas gets messy with frames filled with UI at different states of completion. These end up strewn around the space with no way of discerning what’s ready for production and what’s not.
salestechstar.com
Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center
Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management. Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform. As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools...
hubpages.com
Importance of a Managed Service Provider
Hussien Khalil, Digital marketer and content creator. Top writer in Entrepreneurship and Productivity. If you're still relying on yourself to manage your website, create posts, and maintain your IT systems, it might be time to consider changing your approach. With new hardware and software updates happening all the time, it...
