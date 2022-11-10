A body has been discovered in the search for a British professor who has been missing for two months in Chile. Astronomer Thomas Marsh was working at the La Silla astronomical observatory in the Atacama Desert when he was reported missing Sept. 16. He had not been seen since. An extensive search of the remote mountainous region around the observatory, led by a highly trained specialist search team, had been ongoing until the body was found around two miles from the observatory, Warwick University confirmed in a statement. The body has not been formally identified but is expected to be...

4 DAYS AGO