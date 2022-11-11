ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins

Once again, it was a Sunday filled with pain and disappointment for Cleveland Browns fans’. In what felt like a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns were embarrassed, getting carves up on the ground and through the air en route to a 39-17 loss. Despite the lackluster showing...
