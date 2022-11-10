Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year

The Surface Pro series has a reputation for being almost irreparable, with iFixit awarding the Surface Pro 7 a measly 1/10 for repairability just two years ago. Subsequently, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8, which both contained small hatches that allowed end users to replace SSDs without needing to take apart half the device to do so. Although the Surface Pro 9 appeared to be another iterative update in the Surface Pro line, iFixit has confirmed that Microsoft has taken several steps to improve the repairability of the new machine compared to its predecessors.

