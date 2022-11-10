Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year

Read full article on original website
Realme 10 Pro Plus with new Hyperspace Design, ultra-light weight and large battery teased ahead of imminent launch
Realme intends to ship a new line of mobile devices that consist of a 10 4G, a 10 5G and a 10 Pro+ with, oddly, no Pro in between throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023. This impression is reinforced by its latest teasers for the latter, the only one still yet to launch.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Latest model marks major repairability improvements for 2-in-1 series
The Surface Pro series has a reputation for being almost irreparable, with iFixit awarding the Surface Pro 7 a measly 1/10 for repairability just two years ago. Subsequently, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8, which both contained small hatches that allowed end users to replace SSDs without needing to take apart half the device to do so. Although the Surface Pro 9 appeared to be another iterative update in the Surface Pro line, iFixit has confirmed that Microsoft has taken several steps to improve the repairability of the new machine compared to its predecessors.
Android Auto: Latest UI features and Material You-based design hits new public beta
Accessory Android Audio E-Mobility Software Smartphone Touchscreen. Google's pledge to upgrade its Android Auto interface at I/O 2022 came with estimates that it would roll out by the summer of 2022. That projection never panned out; however, it has reportedly started to manifest now, albeit as a public beta version of its Play Store app.
Vivo X90 series tipped to launch in late November 2022 with Dimensity 9200-powered options
Vivo's allegedly upcoming X90 series of premium-tier Android smartphones is the subject of a new leak that purports to reveal the new devices' launch date. The short video shows a second variant alongside what might be the top-end Pro Plus for the first time. This one, taking up the rear...
Vivo X90 series officially backed to surprise smartphone fans beyond imagination in late November 2022
Vivo has now endorsed a slew of leaks pointing to the imminent launch of new X90-series of mobile devices, which, as the OEM now officially hints, may be at least as premium as their X80 predecessors, complete with an updated and even more elaborate, camera-hump-centric design for their rear panels.
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 6600H receives a notable 33% discount on Amazon
Budget-minded buyers in the gaming laptop segment can now take advantage of a noteworthy deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which has a pretty enticing price-performance ratio thanks to its discounted sale price of just US$599 on Amazon. The reputable Chinese PC manufacturer Lenovo has a bunch of different...
Pixel 7a: Google code confirms numerous upgrades for company's next mid-range smartphone
Kuba Wojciechowski continues to reveal details about unreleased Pixel smartphones, having drawn the attention of Google developers. Principally, Wojciechowski has written about 'Lynx', rumoured to be the Pixel 7 Ultra, as well as the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the leaker recently provided details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset that Qualcomm is expected to reveal within the next few days at its annual summit.
Teclast M40 Plus: New Android tablet arrives with 10.1-inch and 1200p display for under US$140
Teclast has presented the M40 Plus, which it sells through AliExpress. Listed for US$179.99 on the company's website, Teclast actually charges at little as US$139.45 on AliExpress for the tablet, a power adapter, a charging cable and a card slot tool. Alternatively, the M40 Plus can be purchased with a protective cover and a compact keyboard, should you need either of these.
Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and high-resolution images of Google's first foldable smartphone
While many Android fans may have already upgraded to the recently released Pixel 7 series of smartphones (from US$596 on Amazon), tech enthusiasts who are looking for a brand-new and fresh form factor have probably set their sights on the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold, which has now shown up in a latest leak that provides many crucial details regarding the price, release date and overall design of Google's very first foldable smartphone, which has been developed under the self-explanatory codename "Passport".
Tesla open-sources its connector to take on CCS with 'half the size twice the power' North American Charging Standard
Instead of transforming its Superchargers into Magic Docks with a CCS adapter tacked on the proprietary connector in order to comply with the government's charging network buildout subsidy requirements, Tesla opted to try and make others to adopt its charging technology by open-sourcing it. In a somewhat surprise move, Tesla...
Doogee S96 GT hands-on: A well-made rugged Android 12 smartphone for selfie lovers
Released as an upgrade to the MediaTek Helio G90-driven S96 Pro, the Doogee S96 GT comes with the slightly faster Helio G95 processor alongside 256 GB of internal storage and a 32 MP selfie shooter. This MIL-STD-810H-certified rugged handset also comes with Android 12, but the remaining specs and features remain unchanged.
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
Nexa3D and DyeMansion Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate End-to-End Additive Manufacturing Workflow
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion today announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow - from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005166/en/ Nexa3D’s QLS 820 platform is designed for high-throughput thermoplastic production at scale (Photo: Business Wire)
November Steam sales: 3 iconic action-packed games to get for an unbeatable bargain
Once in a while something magical happens, and an excellent game that was once prohibitively expensive suddenly becomes reasonably priced for a limited time. Such is the case with the three excellent titles we've rounded up here. Each of them had an impact on its fanbase and patient gamers can now experience those thrills at a discount.
The 12 restaurant chains consumers crave the most
One quality that keeps restaurant consumers returning to a chain again and again is simply how craveable that restaurant’s food is. Craveability is one thing that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 12 restaurant...
DIZO Watch R Talk Go: New smartwatch launches for US$59.99 in three colours
DIZO has started selling the Watch R Talk Go, a smartwatch that it currently offers through its official AliExpress store. Listed on the marketplace for US$59.99, the DIZO Watch R Talk Go is available in Classic Black, Thunder Blue and Silver White colourways, each with colour-matching silicone watch straps. For reference, it seems that all the smartwatch has a plastic body, an aluminium dial and tempered glass protecting the display.
Honor 80 series officially slated to launch during the Magic Vs event in November 2022
Honor has now confirmed that the Magic Vs launch event will also serve to unveil successors to its current premium mid-tier smartphones, the 70 series. The OEM has also now gone ahead and revealed how these devices (currently thought to consist of an 80, an 80 Pro and an 80 Pro+) will look ahead of their launch.
