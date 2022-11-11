Read full article on original website
Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden
The Titans announced on Saturday that wideout Treylon Burks has been activated from IR. That is in line with what was expected, after the team designated him to return earlier this week. The first-round rookie should have an immediate role available once again when he suits up tomorrow. Burks played...
Saints place C Erik McCoy on IR
After leaving Monday night’s loss to the Ravens with a calf injury, Saints starting center Erik McCoy was placed on injured reserve yesterday. Since they were able to make the move prior to today’s game against Pittsburgh, this gives McCoy five weeks for a potential return from IR after the Saints late Week 14 bye week. If they waited until after today’s game, the 25-year-old wouldn’t be eligible to return until Week 16.
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 11 starter
Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. clears concussion protocol
Winfield is coming back from the second multi-week absence of his career due to a concussion. The Pro Bowler missed two games last year after getting knocked out of a Week 4 win over the Patriots. He missed two games later in that season with a foot injury. Since intercepting...
Vikings place CB Cameron Dantzler on IR
Dantzler has become a full-time starter in his third season in the NFL. When Dantzler left last week’s win over the Commanders, Minnesota utilized a mixture of Akayleb Evans and Chandon Sullivan opposite the team’s other starter Patrick Peterson. The two were asked once again to step in today against the Bills before Evans left the game with an apparent concussion, requiring the Vikings to turn to rookie second-round pick Andrew Booth who was playing his first career NFL snaps on defense.
Eight teams attempted to claim Jerry Tillery; DL headed to Raiders
Jerry Tillery did not work out with the Chargers, but a fourth of the league wanted to greenlight a contract-year audition. Eight teams attempted to claim the fourth-year defensive lineman, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The Raiders won out. In addition to Las Vegas, which now holds...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick out with appendicitis; OLB T.J. Watt activated
The Steelers have been looking forward to the return of star pass rusher T.J. Watt from injured reserve this week but are now expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who is reportedly dealing with appendicitis , according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team has also officially activated Watt from IR and placed cornerback William Jackson III on IR.
Key Broncos WR to miss Week 10 vs. Titans with hamstring injury
After injuring his hamstring this Wednesday in practice, Broncos slot receiver KJ Hamler will not be available this Sunday when the team travels to Nashville, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. This leaves Denver’s receiving corps down two men as Tim Patrick remains on injured reserve after a preseason ACL tear.
Cardinals to release RB Eno Benjamin
The 23-year-old had taken on a large role earlier in the season, with lead running back James Conner sidelined due to injury. Operating as the undisputed starter between Weeks 6 and 8, Benjamin totaled 151 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to serve as an effective compliment to a healthy Conner.
Rams’ Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury
Last night, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported (via Twitter) that the worst-case scenario had been avoided for last season’s Offensive Player of the Year. An update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms this, as he adds that no fracture is believed to have taken place (video link).
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray unlikely to play in Week 10 vs. Rams?
Murray is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which, Fowler notes, he will test before the game. There is reportedly “skepticism” that he will be able to play, though. The 25-year-old is officially listed as questionable. Murray entered the 2022 season, his fourth in the league, with significant...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. hopes to sign by end of November
While the first four teams on that list have been mentioned as potential landing spots before, the 49ers are a new entrant in this year’s Beckham sweepstakes. The Niners were reportedly on OBJ’s shortlist of preferred destinations when he was cut by the Browns last November, but they had not been a part of the 2022 rumors. The 4-4 club currently occupies the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture and made a bold move to acquire former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey prior to the trade deadline. Beckham would further bolster a talented skill-position group that includes McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.
Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift frustrated with usage
Swift picked up an ankle injury early in the campaign, but a shoulder sprain led the team to keep him sidelined for the two weeks leading into their bye. The decision was aimed at getting him back to full health in time for Week 7, but he did not return to action until the following game. The Georgia product had availability concerns based on his first two seasons in the league, having missed three games as a rookie and another four in 2021.
Seahawks expected to offer QB Geno Smith long-term extension after season
The Seahawks are one of the league’s biggest surprises in 2022, as they sit at 6-3 and atop the NFC West standings despite entering the season with all the trappings of a rebuilding outfit. The biggest reason for Seattle’s success, of course, is quarterback Geno Smith, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the ‘Hawks are expected to offer Smith a long-term contract after the season (video link).
Bills elevate CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Duke Johnson from practice squad
The Bills are extremely deep at cornerback, but an injury to first-round rookie Kaiir Elam has him currently listed as doubtful going into Sunday. With Elam out, Dane Jackson would be expected to start opposite Tre’Davious White at cornerback, with Taron Johnson and Siran Neal providing key snaps off the bench.
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz facing extended absence
Ertz was seen wearing a knee brace after the game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who adds that the veteran is expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link). The Cardinals do believe, on the other hand, that Ertz’s ACL is intact, which would mean the worst-case scenario has been avoided. More testing will be done today.
