notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro Plus with new Hyperspace Design, ultra-light weight and large battery teased ahead of imminent launch
Realme intends to ship a new line of mobile devices that consist of a 10 4G, a 10 5G and a 10 Pro+ with, oddly, no Pro in between throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023. This impression is reinforced by its latest teasers for the latter, the only one still yet to launch.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Latest model marks major repairability improvements for 2-in-1 series
The Surface Pro series has a reputation for being almost irreparable, with iFixit awarding the Surface Pro 7 a measly 1/10 for repairability just two years ago. Subsequently, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8, which both contained small hatches that allowed end users to replace SSDs without needing to take apart half the device to do so. Although the Surface Pro 9 appeared to be another iterative update in the Surface Pro line, iFixit has confirmed that Microsoft has taken several steps to improve the repairability of the new machine compared to its predecessors.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 series officially backed to surprise smartphone fans beyond imagination in late November 2022
Vivo has now endorsed a slew of leaks pointing to the imminent launch of new X90-series of mobile devices, which, as the OEM now officially hints, may be at least as premium as their X80 predecessors, complete with an updated and even more elaborate, camera-hump-centric design for their rear panels.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro allegedly star with an updated look in new renders
The allegedly upcoming Reno9 series of Android smartphones will allegedly build on their predecessors' updated design with raised, almost iPhone-esque, lens cut-outs within their square rear camera surrounds. However, according to new leaks courtesy of the well-known tipster Evan Blass (or @evleaks on Twitter), the company has decided to refine this look somewhat.
notebookcheck.net
Android Auto: Latest UI features and Material You-based design hits new public beta
Accessory Android Audio E-Mobility Software Smartphone Touchscreen. Google's pledge to upgrade its Android Auto interface at I/O 2022 came with estimates that it would roll out by the summer of 2022. That projection never panned out; however, it has reportedly started to manifest now, albeit as a public beta version of its Play Store app.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 series tipped to launch in late November 2022 with Dimensity 9200-powered options
Vivo's allegedly upcoming X90 series of premium-tier Android smartphones is the subject of a new leak that purports to reveal the new devices' launch date. The short video shows a second variant alongside what might be the top-end Pro Plus for the first time. This one, taking up the rear...
notebookcheck.net
Dimensity 9200 powered Vivo X90 fails to impress in first Geekbench run
The much-hyped Vivo X90 series is set to debut later this month. Multiple rumours suggested Vivo would use different SoCs in the trio- both high-end offerings from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Vivo X90 Pro+ showed up on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, its Dimensity 9200 toting cousin (codenamed Vivo V2241A) was benchmarked on the platform.
notebookcheck.net
Teclast M40 Plus: New Android tablet arrives with 10.1-inch and 1200p display for under US$140
Teclast has presented the M40 Plus, which it sells through AliExpress. Listed for US$179.99 on the company's website, Teclast actually charges at little as US$139.45 on AliExpress for the tablet, a power adapter, a charging cable and a card slot tool. Alternatively, the M40 Plus can be purchased with a protective cover and a compact keyboard, should you need either of these.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56: Quiet, cool office laptop for a small budget
The Aspire 5 has a Tiger Lake processor on board, hardly gets warm and produces only minimum noise. In addition, it offers a backlit keyboard, acceptable battery life as well as a two year guarantee. The whole packagae is available for under 500 euros ($518). Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 6600H receives a notable 33% discount on Amazon
Budget-minded buyers in the gaming laptop segment can now take advantage of a noteworthy deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which has a pretty enticing price-performance ratio thanks to its discounted sale price of just US$599 on Amazon. The reputable Chinese PC manufacturer Lenovo has a bunch of different...
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7a: Google code confirms numerous upgrades for company's next mid-range smartphone
Kuba Wojciechowski continues to reveal details about unreleased Pixel smartphones, having drawn the attention of Google developers. Principally, Wojciechowski has written about 'Lynx', rumoured to be the Pixel 7 Ultra, as well as the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the leaker recently provided details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset that Qualcomm is expected to reveal within the next few days at its annual summit.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake leak suggests the 14th gen CPUs focus on better efficiency while the 15th gen chips could bring an up to 34% IPC uplift
Intel has been on a roll with its recent consumer CPU releases. The company’s 12th gen “Alder Lake” architecture saw it take the battle to AMD Zen 3. Save for the power consumption of high-end chips, Intel improved upon the Alder Lake CPUs in every way with the 13th gen “Raptor Lake” processors. If the newest details from hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead are true, Intel’s upcoming 14th gen “Meteor Lake” and 15th gen “Arrow Lake” CPU architectures may give AMD some cause for concern.
notebookcheck.net
November Steam sales: 3 iconic action-packed games to get for an unbeatable bargain
Once in a while something magical happens, and an excellent game that was once prohibitively expensive suddenly becomes reasonably priced for a limited time. Such is the case with the three excellent titles we've rounded up here. Each of them had an impact on its fanbase and patient gamers can now experience those thrills at a discount.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Swift 3 SF314 shines with a 2.8K OLED display and a powerful CPU in our review, but...
Acer's Swift 3 series is primarily known for affordable laptops. However, the configuration of the Swift 3 SF314-71-56U3 is a higher-end model with a 14-inch OLED display that has a native resolution of 2.8K. As an OLED panel, it offers typical advantages such as amazing colors and contrast, but the glossy surface makes it somewhat of a pain to use when working outdoors.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO X5 5G surfaces at regulatory bodies ahead of global release
The POCO X5 has reared its head again, a month on from its appearance on IMEI databases. As we discussed at the time, the POCO X5 surfaced under the model numbers '220101320C', '220101320G' and '220101320I', which represent its Chinese, global and Indian variants, respectively. The POCO X5 5G has now turned up on BIS and FCC databases too, with the latter's listing revealing several details about the upcoming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
notebookcheck.net
KESHUYOU GT5 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and alleged blood pressure sensor available worldwide
The KESHUYOU GT5 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a round 1.28-in (~33 mm) screen with a 240 x 240 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, running Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling features such as calling, app notifications and music playback.
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
There was a time — a long time, actually — during which if someone wanted a GMT watch, there weren’t too many options out there. There was of course the Rolex GMT-Master (and, from 1983 onward, the GMT-Master II); there were numerous, more expensive haute horlogerie world time complications from the likes of Patek Philippe et al; there was the vintage 24-hour Glycine Airman of Vietnam War-era fame; and there were others. Not many others, really.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung starts upgrading Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to Android 13 with One UI 5 updates
Samsung is now updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series to One UI 5, a few days after the company released equivalent updates for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Incidentally, Samsung has already released One UI 5 to the three most recent generations of the Galaxy S series, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 series and a smattering of mid-range handsets. Based on Samsung's European rollout schedule, the Galaxy Tab S7 series could be up next for One UI 5, with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 in line for the same update later this month too.
notebookcheck.net
Forged 51Risc RTX 3070 TiM brings RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU to the desktop, US$67 cheaper than original RTX 3060 Ti FE MSRP
A small Chinese GPU maker, 51Risc, is now offering the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU as a desktop PCIe card. The misleading branding, which says RTX 3070 TiM, actually compares to and is US$69 cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti at MSRP. The RTX 3070 TiM sports largely the same specs as that of the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU but with a 17.5 Gbps memory speed and a 220 W TDP.
