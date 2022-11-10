ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babson’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony Honors Students

Babson’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony, held on November 11 in Glavin Family Chapel, honored 10 students for their philanthropic, academic, and community accomplishments. Bruno Meinhart ’24 won the IDG Scholarship for Academic Excellence in Information Technology. Chenyu Hao ’23 won the Community Impact Award, which is given to a...
