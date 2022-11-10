Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Washington Examiner
Biden is going after gig workers
Being anti-corporation doesn’t make you pro-worker, and laudable goals followed by misguided policies and postures is a recipe for disaster. By now, it is clear that the American Rescue Plan Act’s $1.9 trillion stimulus was, as Larry Summers (former chief economic adviser to President Barack Obama) said, “the least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.” It should come as no surprise, then, that the country is experiencing the highest inflation in the same time frame.
cdrecycler.com
EPA signals changes to truck emissions standards
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to propose new standards governing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy trucks, reports Reuters. In March, the EPA issued a rule setting more stringent standards to reduce GHG pollution from heavy-duty trucks and other large vehicles beginning in the model year 2027, the agency says. However, those standards may be revised in light of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) passage during the summer.
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable?
When you purchase a new car, there are many fees including in its cost. One of them is the dealer handling fee. But what is that and is it negotiable? The post What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An EV ballot measure in California seems headed for defeat
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Voters in California on Wednesday seem to have rejected a ballot measure that would have offered more subsidies for electric vehicles. With results trickling in, Democrats on Wednesday seem to have staved off a red wave of victories for their rival Republicans. Republicans have accused those...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
'We desperately need money,' climate envoy Kerry tells CNN amid criticism of his emission credits plan
US climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday defended his plan to raise cash for climate action by selling carbon emission offsets to companies, telling CNN there was "not enough money in any country in the world to actually solve this problem."
maritime-executive.com
Missing the 1.5-Degree Target Might Tempt Would-Be Climate Engineers
But the risks of geoengineering are unknown and potentially hazardous. Nations meeting to advance action on climate change at COP27 in Egypt know we’re headed for dangerous climate impacts. The UN Environment Programme confirmed in its 2022 emissions gap report that there is no longer a ‘credible pathway’ to keep global warming below 1.5°C based on 2030 commitments. The report, titled The closing window, suggests that we may still have a shot at keeping warming to 2.0°C, but only if all countries fully meet their net-zero pledges. That’s far from guaranteed or likely given the lack of detail in those pledges. We’re already seeing extreme climate events annually—but even more dangerous impacts are locked in.
Washington Examiner
Diesel prices release a reckoning for the Jones Act
As diesel fuel prices rise across the country, the Department of Homeland Security is fielding requests for Jones Act waivers. While the government should approve these waivers, it seems likely that it will pursue a more permanent solution — to repeal the law altogether. Otherwise known as the Merchant...
abovethelaw.com
Cannabis, A Potential Hazard In The Workplace
A recent federal investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), along with state-conducted studies, have put the cannabis industry on notice to protect workers from a previously unrecognized potential hazard that is unique to their workplace: cannabis-aggravated asthma attacks and new onset cannabis-occupational asthma.
Comments / 0