Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Where Will the World Cup Dark Horses Come From?
No World Cup is complete without the dark horse—the team that arrives at the tournament with little or no expectation around its performance, and that goes on to proceed through round after round. Quite often that team is the host nation itself, which rides a tide of sentiment (and, every now and then, a very favorable refereeing decision) very deep into the competition: see, for example, South Korea in 2002, or Russia in 2018. It might be argued that, in an age when football is watched and analyzed more closely than ever before, there should be no major surprises at a World Cup, but the fact that the dark horse is still going strong is a witness to the beautiful chaos of elite sports.
The Ringer
Brentford Sting Manchester City, Freiburg Flying High, and More
After the last weekend before the men’s World Cup, Musa and Ryan begin with Brentford’s win over Manchester City (4:44) that allowed Arsenal to extend their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League (13:18), Newcastle’s win over Chelsea, Spurs’ seven-goal thriller against Leeds, an impressive start for Unai Emery at Aston Villa, and the rest of the Premier League. They then head to the Bundesliga, where Freiburg beat Union to go second into the break (33:37), before heading to Ligue 1, which saw a dramatic late win for Marseille, and Serie A, where Napoli’s unbeaten run continued.
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
The Ringer
Ronaldo Is a Manchild & Stole Garnachos’ Thunder!
Has Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Brentford shock Manchester City! Potter under pressure?. The Premier League was full of action this weekend, from incredible comebacks to on-pitch fights! Mark Goldbridge and Fozcast cohost Tom Ochoa join Ben for the lowdown. Subscribe: Spotify.
Comments / 0