No World Cup is complete without the dark horse—the team that arrives at the tournament with little or no expectation around its performance, and that goes on to proceed through round after round. Quite often that team is the host nation itself, which rides a tide of sentiment (and, every now and then, a very favorable refereeing decision) very deep into the competition: see, for example, South Korea in 2002, or Russia in 2018. It might be argued that, in an age when football is watched and analyzed more closely than ever before, there should be no major surprises at a World Cup, but the fact that the dark horse is still going strong is a witness to the beautiful chaos of elite sports.

3 HOURS AGO