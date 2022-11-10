Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Johnston Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a spectacular opening week to the season, FGCU men's basketball junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "Chase had a great week for us," said head coach Pat Chambers. "He is an extremely hard worker...
fgcuathletics.com
Alyza Winston Named ASUN Newcomer of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – After averaging 20.5 points per game and being the second-highest scorer in the Eagles first game followed by the top scorer in the second, redshirt junior Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) collected her first ASUN honor being named Newcomer of the Week. It was the 48th NOW award for FGCU.
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Tennis Wraps up Fall Season
Box Score BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team wrapped up the fall season on Sunday at the Bonita Bay Classic. The Eagles took on Memphis and despite a couple of matches that went three sets, the Tigers pulled off a sweep. "Memphis really took it to...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU
MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
fgcuathletics.com
Strong Doubles Play Highlights Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team took on Virginia Tech on day two of the Bonita Bay Classic, collecting wins in three of four doubles matches while also adding a singles win. "Virginia Tech was too tough for us in the singles, but we had some...
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Heads to State Rivals FIU on Sunday
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team continues its 2022-23 non-conference slate Sunday afternoon on the road when the Eagles take on FIU in Miami. Tip-off is set for 2 pm from the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. FGCU is...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Posts Three Wins Over Notre Dame During Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis captured three wins over Notre Dame on Saturday during day two of the Bonita Bay Club Classic. "Notre Dame competed very well this afternoon against us," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We struggled handling the challenges that we had on court and off court, but that is the most wonderful thing about competition as it exposes those areas that we need to grow in. We are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
Naples' pair of Power Five RBs too much for Braden River
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The game was over almost as soon as it started for the Braden River football team, which had the misfortune of coming to Naples High School's Staver Field for a first round playoff game. Entering Friday's Class 3S-Region 4 quarterfinal, Naples had won 15 straight first round ...
Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fort Myers High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer plots build-to-rent project after $30 million deal
After years of looking at a piece of property, Wolfson Development is finally constructing a new build-to-rent community in Fort Myers. Key takeaway: The Wolfson Development Co. will build 300 build-to-rent units in Fort Myers, along with a commercial center and apartments, on 70 acres across from The Forum. Core...
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Luxury Home in Naples with 5 Star Resort Amenities on The Market for $5.75 Million
2539 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2539 Escada Court, Naples, Florida is a custom-built estate just minutes to world class beaches, shopping and fine dining with picturesque pool and lake views from just about every room. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2539 Escada Court, please contact Jake Daniel Kuiper (Phone: 612-300-8020) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
Comments / 0