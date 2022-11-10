BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis captured three wins over Notre Dame on Saturday during day two of the Bonita Bay Club Classic. "Notre Dame competed very well this afternoon against us," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We struggled handling the challenges that we had on court and off court, but that is the most wonderful thing about competition as it exposes those areas that we need to grow in. We are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."

