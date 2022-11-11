Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Schilling was one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball history -- in 19 career postseason starts, the right-hander had a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, striking out 120 and walking only 25. He was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series, in which he helped lead the Phillies past the Braves. He was also co-MVP of the 2001 World Series, in which he and Randy Johnson silenced the Yankees' bats in a seven-game victory for the D-backs' first championship.

19 HOURS AGO