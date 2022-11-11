Read full article on original website
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Angels Rumors: LA Could Sign This Utility Player in Free Agency, Says Insider
He would be a perfect addition to add some depth to the roster.
Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency
Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
Dodgers: LA Insider Believes This Trade Can Land Them an Infielder and Pitching Duo
LA could land Corbin Burnes and Willie Adames with this potential trade
Report: Phillies believed to have 'real interest' in free-agent SS Xander Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the highest 2023 payrolls in baseball, but after falling just two wins short of a World Series title, they seem ready to spend even more this winter. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have "real interest" in free...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The Dodgers have expressed interest in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga.
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops
One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market
A handful of Dodger minor leaguers elect for free agency
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros Set To Re-Sign Rafael Montero
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported...
Dodgers News: Friedman Feels Intriguing Prospect Could Handle Shortstop if Trea Turner Exits
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says prospect Jacob Amaya is a legitimate option to replace Trea Turner at shortstop for Los Angeles in 2023.
Educated guesses on where top FAs will sign
Where will the biggest free agents sign this offseason? Let's see what the experts think. MLB.com polled 50 of its reporters and analysts on where 11 free-agent stars will end up for the 2023 season. These are the consensus picks for each one -- Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and more.
The best baseball players born on Nov. 14
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Schilling was one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball history -- in 19 career postseason starts, the right-hander had a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, striking out 120 and walking only 25. He was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series, in which he helped lead the Phillies past the Braves. He was also co-MVP of the 2001 World Series, in which he and Randy Johnson silenced the Yankees' bats in a seven-game victory for the D-backs' first championship.
The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
Verlander can join list of oldest Cy Young winners
Winning a Cy Young Award at any age or stage in one’s career is, of course, always a monumental achievement. Being among the oldest pitchers to be honored for such prowess? That’s even more impressive. This is of particular relevance in 2022, with 39-year-old Justin Verlander announced as...
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
