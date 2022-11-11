ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops

One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Educated guesses on where top FAs will sign

Where will the biggest free agents sign this offseason? Let's see what the experts think. MLB.com polled 50 of its reporters and analysts on where 11 free-agent stars will end up for the 2023 season. These are the consensus picks for each one -- Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and more.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Nov. 14

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Schilling was one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball history -- in 19 career postseason starts, the right-hander had a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, striking out 120 and walking only 25. He was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series, in which he helped lead the Phillies past the Braves. He was also co-MVP of the 2001 World Series, in which he and Randy Johnson silenced the Yankees' bats in a seven-game victory for the D-backs' first championship.
MLB

The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions

This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
MLB

Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Verlander can join list of oldest Cy Young winners

Winning a Cy Young Award at any age or stage in one’s career is, of course, always a monumental achievement. Being among the oldest pitchers to be honored for such prowess? That’s even more impressive. This is of particular relevance in 2022, with 39-year-old Justin Verlander announced as...
MLB

The 13 most electric rookies of 2022

The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy