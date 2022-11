ANNAPOLIS, Md. – For a third time this season, the Bucknell volleyball team battled back from a 2-0 deficit in sets to force a fifth and came out victorious over Navy for the first time since 2015, snapping a 12-match losing streak in the series. The Bison improved to 15-10 (8-8 PL), securing their highest win total since the 2006 season. Navy moved to 14-11 (11-5 PL).

