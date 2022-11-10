Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Minnesota Vikings pull off epic 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, coming back from a 17-point deficit
It is already being called the “game of the year” by none other than LeBron James. In a dramatic finale that required overtime to settle the result, the Minnesota Vikings somehow defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday, improving their record to 8-1. Leading 27-10 in the third...
KTVZ
Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said several team leaders spoke to Tepper about the possibility of returning to a grass field earlier this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is in the works. Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor stadium, was built in 1995 and had a grass field up until the spring of 2021. Tepper decided to install FieldTurf as part of a $50 million renovation project in the spring of 2021 after landing a Major League Soccer expansion team.
