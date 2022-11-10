Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend announces new housing initiative
The City of South Bend has announced a New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. Monday, the City announced the Scattered Site Property request for proposals, as well as the South Bend Infill development RFP, as part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The City says it’s part of South Bend’s continuing effort...
abc57.com
South Bend officials announce new proposals for urban housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials with the City of South Bend announced two new proposals on Monday designed to support progress in the city's urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Site Property RFP and the South Bend Infill Development RFP are both part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative helps support urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving quality of life, and promoting market potential to a wider audience.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Gary teacher contract includes raises, retirement incentive
The Gary Community School Corporation is looking to give its teachers a pay raise. The proposed teacher contract would raise the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance.
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayors Past and Present Help Salvation Army
(La Porte, IN) - The current and past mayors were together in La Porte today, helping the Salvation Army kick off its annual Christmas fundraising drive. Mayor Tom Dermody and previous mayors Mark Krentz, Blair Milo, Kathy Chroback, and Leigh Morris filled and gave out free cups of coffee to those who stopped by City Hall.
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
95.3 MNC
South Bend water disconnection moratorium to end
The City of South Bend is ending its moratorium on water shutoffs that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That means water service shutoffs will resume in December. Thousands of homes are receiving disconnection notices and Municipal Utilities is encouraging customers to...
abc57.com
69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend
A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
wkvi.com
Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled
The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
95.3 MNC
Quilt tradition continues at Bashor Children’s Home thanks to Fort Wayne church
The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program suspended due to snow
The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program has been suspended for the week of Nov. 14 due to heavy lake effect snow that fell this past weekend. The City’s Public Works Department has converted its leaf pickup trucks to snowplows. Crews are preparing for another round of...
South Bend, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WNDU
Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
95.3 MNC
Potawatomi Zoo’s “The Gift Of Lights” starts Nov. 25
The Potawatomi Zoo is turning up the lights, later this month. Christmas lights, to be exact as “The Gift Of Lights” is illuminated starting November 25th and, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. Visitors can check out the light displays from 5 until 9 on those...
