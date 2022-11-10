Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Falls to Gannon in PSAC Semifinals
ERIE – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team saw its 2022 season come to end as the Warriors were swept by Gannon in the PSAC Semifinals on Saturday afternoon inside the Highmark Events Center. The set scores were 15-25, 27-29, 11-25. The Warriors finish the year 15-14 overall while the Golden Knights win their 13th straight match to improve to 25-5 and advance to tomorrow's PSAC Championship game against Clarion.
esuwarriors.com
Women’s Basketball Set for Season-Opener at CIAA/PSAC Challenge
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood for the 96th season on Saturday at the CIAA/PSAC Challenge. The Warriors tip off their campaign against Virginia Union at 12 p.m. from inside Millersville’s Pucillo Gymnasium and close out the weekend on Sunday against Shaw at noon.
esuwarriors.com
Weise Leads Women’s Basketball to Season-Opening Victory Against Virginia Union
MILLERSVILLE – Ryan Weise picked up right where she left off as the graduate student stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks to lead the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team to a 67-59 season-opening victory over Virginia Union on Saturday in the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Pucillo Gymnasium.
esuwarriors.com
Preview: ESU Volleyball vs. Gannon
EAST STROUDSBURG – After sweeping Shippensburg to advance to the PSAC Semifinals, the East Stroudsburg University women’s volleyball team (15-13) heads west on I-80 to Gannon (24-5). The Warriors will square off against the Golden Knights on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside the Highmark Events Center with the opportunity to play for a PSAC Championship at stake.
esuwarriors.com
Preview: ESU Football at California (Pa.)
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University football team looks to close the 2022 season with a victory in the final contest of the season at California (Pa.). The Warriors (4-6 3-4 PSAC East) and the Vulcans (5-5, 4-3 PSAC West) are set to kickoff at Noon at Adamson Stadium.
esuwarriors.com
ESU Drops Season Finale at California (Pa.)
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. – Trailing 14-7 as the end of the first half neared, the East Stroudsburg University football team could not put any additional points on the scoreboard, falling to California (Pa.) by a score of 31-7 on a wet Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium. The Warriors (4-7) and...
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Triumphant in Season Opener against CIAA Preseason Favorite Fayetteville State
BOWIE, Md. – In a back-and-forth thriller, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with an 86-81 victory against Fayetteville State on Friday evening inside Bowie State's A.C. Jordan Arena. The Warriors, who were picked as the favorite of the PSAC East in the PSAC...
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Competitiveness Harkens Back to His Time on Local Basketball Courts
Now Pa. Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro.Image via MSNBC at YouTube. Journalist David Sirota, who knew Montgomery Countian Josh Shapiro as a young basketball teammate, profiled the current Pa. Gov.-Elect for Rolling Stone. The piece referenced Shapiro’s deep-seated competitiveness and his political skill in choosing — and framing — battles carefully.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
Times News
Composer cultivates his Pennsylvania roots
Composer/performer Roger Latzgo of Germansville, will bring “Pennsylvania’s Immigrants - A Musical Tapestry,” his tribute in song to the drama of our state’s cultural scene, to The Palmerton Historical Society on Monday. The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights Gallery of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
sanatogapost.com
Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
