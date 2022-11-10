ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Falls to Gannon in PSAC Semifinals

ERIE – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team saw its 2022 season come to end as the Warriors were swept by Gannon in the PSAC Semifinals on Saturday afternoon inside the Highmark Events Center. The set scores were 15-25, 27-29, 11-25. The Warriors finish the year 15-14 overall while the Golden Knights win their 13th straight match to improve to 25-5 and advance to tomorrow's PSAC Championship game against Clarion.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Women’s Basketball Set for Season-Opener at CIAA/PSAC Challenge

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood for the 96th season on Saturday at the CIAA/PSAC Challenge. The Warriors tip off their campaign against Virginia Union at 12 p.m. from inside Millersville’s Pucillo Gymnasium and close out the weekend on Sunday against Shaw at noon.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Weise Leads Women’s Basketball to Season-Opening Victory Against Virginia Union

MILLERSVILLE – Ryan Weise picked up right where she left off as the graduate student stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks to lead the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team to a 67-59 season-opening victory over Virginia Union on Saturday in the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Pucillo Gymnasium.
RICHMOND, VA
esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Volleyball vs. Gannon

EAST STROUDSBURG – After sweeping Shippensburg to advance to the PSAC Semifinals, the East Stroudsburg University women’s volleyball team (15-13) heads west on I-80 to Gannon (24-5). The Warriors will square off against the Golden Knights on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside the Highmark Events Center with the opportunity to play for a PSAC Championship at stake.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Football at California (Pa.)

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University football team looks to close the 2022 season with a victory in the final contest of the season at California (Pa.). The Warriors (4-6 3-4 PSAC East) and the Vulcans (5-5, 4-3 PSAC West) are set to kickoff at Noon at Adamson Stadium.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

ESU Drops Season Finale at California (Pa.)

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. – Trailing 14-7 as the end of the first half neared, the East Stroudsburg University football team could not put any additional points on the scoreboard, falling to California (Pa.) by a score of 31-7 on a wet Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium. The Warriors (4-7) and...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Caboose being moved to Lehighton

A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Composer cultivates his Pennsylvania roots

Composer/performer Roger Latzgo of Germansville, will bring “Pennsylvania’s Immigrants - A Musical Tapestry,” his tribute in song to the drama of our state’s cultural scene, to The Palmerton Historical Society on Monday. The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights Gallery of the...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break in Allentown now fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

