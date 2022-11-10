Read full article on original website
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the MonthNewsBreak Contributors
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers hold strong in pivotal moments, top South Alabama behind Pryor’s career-high 29
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (1-1) withstood several rallies from the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) and persevered in a 71-63 victory on Monday night at the Lakefront Arena. DeArica Pryor scored a career-high 29 points to lead the offensive charge for the Privateers which got out to a hot start.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
fox8live.com
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Hammond’s Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane football for 2023
Tulane’s 2023 class expanded by one on Modday with the addition of Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 175 pounder with 4.45 speed plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tornadoes but he is expected to make a big contribution in the Green Wave secondary. Johnson held...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins named SEC and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. This week marks the second straight Perkins...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers squeeze out Homecoming victory over St. Francis (Ill.), 65-63
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans men’s basketball program narrowly beat the St. Francis Fighting Saints 65-63 Saturday afternoon to conclude Homecoming week. The Privateers forced 33 turnovers and juniors Khaleb Wilson-Rouse and Jordan Johnson, both with 14 points, hit big three pointers down the stretch to keep the momentum.
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
FNF Lone Wolf Renovations Offensive Lineman of the Week: Newman’s Heid Manning
Newman's Heid Manning, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.
crescentcitysports.com
No. 25 Southeastern keeps Southland title hopes alive with win over league-leading Northwestern State
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 23-7 victory over Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern suffers first loss at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team dropped a 99-62 decision to Utah Sunday night at Jon M. Hunstman Arena. The loss was the first of the 2022-23 season for Southeastern (2-1). The Pac 12 Conference member Utes (3-0) remain unbeaten on the young season, thanks in large part to 17 three-point field goals.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
crescentcitysports.com
Perkins phenomenal as No. 7 LSU survives at Arkansas, wins SEC West
You had the feeling all week that it would be a clear letdown situation for LSU after the emotionally and physically draining victory over Alabama. The suspicions proved to be legitimate. LSU was ready, primed to be beaten at Fayetteville. A freshman simply would not it happen. Harold Perkins tied...
crescentcitysports.com
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane battles to end but falls short against UCF
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane did not go down without a fight in Saturday’s 38-31 loss to UCF, staging an inspiring comeback effort after trailing 31-17 at the end of the third quarter but ultimately came up short in a game which the Knights led from start to finish.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane competes hard but falls to better team in UCF
It was an exciting scene uptown. No, College GameDay did not make the trip to New Orleans but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of a suddenly enthusiastic Tulane fan base. The Green Wave, as a ranked team, hosted UCF, a ranked team. It was the first time Tulane hosted a matchup of nationally ranked teams since 1949.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
